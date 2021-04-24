Sunrider International Names Gareth Hooper Chief Information Officer

Press Releases Sunrider Press Release Share Blog

Hooper’s background is in global information technology operations, strategy and execution. He has served as Chief Information Officer for three direct selling companies, IT director for another, and held leadership positions at Blockbuster.



“We are thrilled to welcome Gareth Hooper to the Sunrider family. He brings over two decades of experience and achievement to our company. We are confident that he will innovate, streamline, and revitalize Sunrider’s technology operations,” said Sunrider CEO Sunny Beutler. “I am so excited to utilize Gareth’s unique ability to orchestrate truly transformative business strategies through his influence over technology.”



As Chief Information Officer, Hooper will be responsible for leveraging new tech to drive organizational growth; improving website performance; developing scalable solutions for the needs of Sunrider’s Independent Business Owners, Preferred Customers, and Customers; and implementing innovative business strategies through data-driven decisions.



“I am excited to partner with the Sunrider family,” said Hooper. “Already, I have been so welcomed into Sunrider’s wonderful can-do culture. I look forward to working alongside Sunny Beutler and the entire Sunrider family to help share our quality products and impact lives across the world.”



About Sunrider International

Sunrider International, a direct sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the freedom to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global direct selling enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and territories.

