Noir Nightingale Broadway Revue to be Produced in Las Vegas by TVS Television Network

TVS Television Network is producing a TVS First Look Original Program in Las Vegas as a tribute to the music of Noir Nightingales Lena Horne, Billie Holliday, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vughn, Dinah Washington, and Nancy Wilson. The show will air as a special on the TVS Television Network, then run on the TVS Opus Network on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix.

Essington, PA, April 26, 2021 --(



The music of Noir Nightingales Lena Horne, Billie Holliday, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughn, Dinah Washington, and Nancy Wilson will be showcased.



TVS Television Network is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network in the USA. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced thousands of sports, music, and entertainment shows for broadcast, cable, IPTV, OTT, PPV, Mobile and home video platforms.



TVS has produced many shows throughout the years in Las Vegas including The New Hollywood Squares at the Plaza, Alan King Tennis at Caesars Palace, Rock & Roll Reunion at the Imperial Palace, Comedy Chunks at the Casa Blanca, Boxing from the Las Vegas Hilton, and People Watchers with Lonnie Schorr at the Stardust.



All TVS Television Network programs are free to view and ad supported. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles TVS sponsorship opportunities.

TVS AdSales.Com is located in Miami, Atlanta, New York, and Los Angeles. Essington, PA, April 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- TVS Television Network is returning to Las Vegas to produce the Noir Nightingale Broadway Revue in the Fall of 2021. The musical tribute to the music of seven Noir Nightingales will air on the TVS Television Network as a holiday show in 2021. It will also air on the TVS Opus Network, one of 40 TVSMicroChannels.Com on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix.The music of Noir Nightingales Lena Horne, Billie Holliday, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughn, Dinah Washington, and Nancy Wilson will be showcased.TVS Television Network is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network in the USA. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced thousands of sports, music, and entertainment shows for broadcast, cable, IPTV, OTT, PPV, Mobile and home video platforms.TVS has produced many shows throughout the years in Las Vegas including The New Hollywood Squares at the Plaza, Alan King Tennis at Caesars Palace, Rock & Roll Reunion at the Imperial Palace, Comedy Chunks at the Casa Blanca, Boxing from the Las Vegas Hilton, and People Watchers with Lonnie Schorr at the Stardust.All TVS Television Network programs are free to view and ad supported. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles TVS sponsorship opportunities.TVS AdSales.Com is located in Miami, Atlanta, New York, and Los Angeles.