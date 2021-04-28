Metro Safety Training Offers Occupational First Aid Training Courses in BC

Press Releases Metro Safety Training Press Release Share Blog

As compared to other safety training courses, Occupational First Aid training is the most crucial one. Because it enables other workers to identify any safety hazards on time and correct them accordingly, through this training, the company can increase awareness regarding health and safety among employees, boost productivity, reduce stress, and promote a strong safety culture.



Metro Safety Training has been serving the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley for more than ten years with various licensed workplace safety courses. Their courses not only include first aid training but also fall protection training, confined space monitor entrant, forklift training, and lead /asbestos/silica awareness programs. Metro Safety training is invested and passionate about training for a safer community with the Occupational First Aid (OFA) courses developed by WorkSafeBC at affordable rates.



While discussing workplace safety and hazards, Metro Safety Training's spokesperson stated, “Apart from the health emergency, we also provide occupational first aid training courses that are more relevant and crucial to workplace emergencies. These courses contain three different levels, starting from the basic theory to identify and then manage health emergencies, including cardiac emergencies, respiratory failure, limb fractures, and eye injuries. We award OFA level 1, 2 or 3 certification to successful candidates, and the validation of this certificate lasts for three years, other than expert workplace safety skills.”



Those looking to contact Metro Safety can get in touch with the company using the details below.



About the Company

Metro Safety Training is located in Coquitlam, BC, serving the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley.



They have been in the business since 2008, providing fall protection training, confined space, forklift training, and asbestos/lead/silica awareness training programs in British Columbia. Also, they have some open resources such as news, blogs, and videos to improve Canadian citizens' safety education.



Contact Information

Website: www.metrosafety.ca

E-mail: info@metrosafety.ca

Address: 914 Sherwood Ave, Coquitlam, BC Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley V3K 1A6 Canada

