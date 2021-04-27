Virtual Artists to Hold the Largest Ever Live Virtual Art Gallery

+44 (0) 1992 815 819 Epping, United Kingdom, April 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Virtual Artists, in partnership with Robots Of London, are holding a unique live virtual art gallery which will be the largest ever of its kind to be held.The partnership between Virtual Artists and Robots Of London is a monumental one. Both Companies were founded on a premise of innovation and the decision to collaborate on this project is congruent with each party’s fundamental values. By utilising technical innovation from Robots of London and the tenacity and skillset of Virtual artists, a unique event is going to be held on the 12th of June that will show off the works of close to 100 artists.Over 300 paintings will be able to be viewed across several virtual art galleries that will enable prospective purchasers to walk around in real time, view the paintings, and be able to chat in real time with the artists themselves who are depicted as digital avatars.The concept was the brainchild of René Marino-Sasson who has held monthly art galleries throughout the pandemic to enable both artists and prospective art buyers around the world to safely meet, interact and provide an environment where art can be bought and sold in complete safety.Virtual Artists are delighted to have been able to provide a safe and visually stunning environment in which art is able to be viewed and purchased in complete safety whilst opening up the art gallery experience to global audiences.For further details please contact:René Marino-Sasson+44 (0) 1992 815 819