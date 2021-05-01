TEBillion Adds Advanced Search Feature Within TEB Cloud's Reporting

Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

London, United Kingdom, May 01, 2021 --(



Within TEB Cloud is an intelligent reporting system that gives businesses a complete and accurate overview of the business's health and enables them to forecast and plan ahead to rightfully take action on coming business circumstances. Now within the reporting system, TEB has released an advanced search feature allowing businesses to integrate their data and gather detailed insights from that integrated data.



Authorised users can access the advanced search and define filters in relationship to what data they want to narrow down to understand not only business process analytics but also the business's health. They can configure the advanced search with filters like time locations, people, transaction details, and many more.



The highlight of this feature is that the configured filters can be saved for future use or reference. This is a popular upgrade to TEBillion's brainy software suite, the TEB Cloud.



For more information on TEBillion, its products and services, or interest in being a part of its thriving partner network, contact:

Email: pr@tebillion.email

Website: www.tebillion.com



Gail Fuentes

+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181



https://www.tebillion.com/en/



