NJ MED World Top 20 Project Announces New Educational Data Collection Platform

Nearly 150 countries around the world are missing key data that is retarding the educational development of their children.

New York, NY, May 05, 2021 --(



Currently, only 30% of the United Nations members have reliable education data that reflect the educational condition of their country. Without an accurate account of this data, millions of children are lacking the resources to improve their education.



The World Bank and UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) conduct the data collection for global education. They rely on census and surveys organized by their membering countries, and independent contractors. The process leaves out millions of children each year. Therefore, the data is more estimate then actually accounts of the situation.



The World 20 Top Project is working with a volunteer network of high school and college students, their parents, teachers, and educators to gather the missing children education data. By creating over 200 National Teams to bring awareness to the education data crisis. In addition to linking programs and services to fill areas of need for improving their nation’s education system.



Mr. Albert Mitchell II, CEO/Founder of NJ MED, said, “We cannot solve the problem of education without accurate data. Data that reflect where the gaps are. It safe to say, this is a major problem in education, not only for developing countries but for developed countries as well.”



Mr. Mitchell II added, “If we keep ignoring this fact. We cannot fix education. Millions, no Billions of dollars will keep being wasted. Now is the time to address the elephant in the room. The moment has arrived for leaders, and our future leaders to rise to the occasion and cease control of what kind of world we want. A smarter world, a greater world awaits us all.”



Shomari Moore

856-541-3926



www.worldtop20.org



