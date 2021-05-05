Press Releases TVS Television Network Press Release

Receive press releases from TVS Television Network: By Email RSS Feeds: TVS Video Techniques Boxing Network to Establish Mini Pay Worldwide Subscription Channel for Premium TVS Classic and Current Boxing

Video Techniques, the iconic home theater and PPV boxing enterprise that was acquired by TVS Television Network in the 1990's, will showcase it's library of Muhammad Ali and other legendary boxers on a worldwide mini pay service.

Essington, PA, May 05, 2021 --(



In addition to classic boxing, the channel will also feature a schedule of more than 150 yearly current bouts. These will include collegiate boxing, womens boxing, Boxing Illustrated Future Stars, international championships, military boxing from the USA and UK, and adult amateur boxing championships.



TVS Boxing Illustrated Magazine, the iconic 'other' magazine from Boxing's storied past, also cross promotes Video Techniques Boxing Classic and Current properties. The magazine appears in hard copy on a quarterly basis and begins a comprehensive daily website of boxing news and information in September.



The TVSBoxingNetwork.Com is a 24/7 streaming post cable network -free to view and ad supported. It appears on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Voa apps from Amazon, Apple, Google, ROKU, and Web TV, TVS boxing is available on all IPTV and Mobile devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.



TVS Television Network is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network in the USA. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows for broadcast, cable, OTT, PPV, mobile, IPTV and home video platforms. Essington, PA, May 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- TVS Video Techniques, the subscription based video component of the TVS Television Network, is establishing a worldwide, mini subscription 24/7 streaming service. In addition to the iconic Video Techniques fights, the channel will also include several other prominent boxing libraries that have been acquired by TVS over the decades.In addition to classic boxing, the channel will also feature a schedule of more than 150 yearly current bouts. These will include collegiate boxing, womens boxing, Boxing Illustrated Future Stars, international championships, military boxing from the USA and UK, and adult amateur boxing championships.TVS Boxing Illustrated Magazine, the iconic 'other' magazine from Boxing's storied past, also cross promotes Video Techniques Boxing Classic and Current properties. The magazine appears in hard copy on a quarterly basis and begins a comprehensive daily website of boxing news and information in September.The TVSBoxingNetwork.Com is a 24/7 streaming post cable network -free to view and ad supported. It appears on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Voa apps from Amazon, Apple, Google, ROKU, and Web TV, TVS boxing is available on all IPTV and Mobile devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.TVS Television Network is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network in the USA. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows for broadcast, cable, OTT, PPV, mobile, IPTV and home video platforms. Contact Information TVS Television Network

Tom Ficara

661-978-5409



www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TVS Television Network