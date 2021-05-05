PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Hooters Arizona

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Hooters Arizona: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Hooters Peoria Closing After 18 Years


Hooters of Peoria is closing after 18 years. Last day of business will be May 9.

Hooters Peoria Closing After 18 Years
Phoenix, AZ, May 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Hooters Peoria will be closing after 18 years. The last day of business will be Sunday, May 9. The store will close at 10pm. Guests are invited to come in to feast on their favorite Hooters foods, enjoy amazing service and say goodbye to this iconic location.

Hooters has enjoyed being an active participant in the community and the company is grateful for all the loyal guests and exceptional staff over the years. Unfortunately, the last year has presented unforeseen challenges and it has been decided to close this site. Hooters is actively looking for new locations that will continue the legacy of the brand as well as support the new Hooters contemporary designs.

Additionally all staff have been offered positions at other locations across the valley and will retain all tenure and promotions/positions achieved at the Peoria location.

hootersarizona.com
Contact Information
Hooters Arizona-Rocky Mountain Marketing
Allison Hanson
623-776-0123
Contact
hootersarizona.com
Attached Files

Hooters of Peoria AZ closing after 18 years
Filename: PeoriaPressReleaseJPG.jpg

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Hooters Arizona
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help