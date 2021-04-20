PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Russ Davis Wholesale Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Soy in Veggie Pizza


Eagan, MN, May 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Russ Davis Wholesale of Wadena, Minnesota is voluntarily recalling Veggie Pizza under the Crazy Fresh and Quick & Easy brands as it may contain undeclared soy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of a serious or life-threating allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Crazy Fresh and Quick & Easy brand Veggie Pizza 6.2 oz., in a clear clam shell, sold in grocery stores located in Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Product with Sell By dates of 04/20/21 through 05/04/21 are impacted by this Recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after the crust supplier notified Russ Davis of the undeclared soy allergen.

Consumer who purchased Veggie Pizza under the brand of Crazy Fresh or Quick & Easy with soy allergies should not consume this product, and direct questions to Customer Service at 1-877-433-2173.
Contact Information
Russ Davis Wholesale
Courtney Willis
612-281-3361
Contact
russdaviswholesale.com
Attached Files
PDF Version of Press Release
Filename: RDW_PressReleaseVeggiePizza42.pdf

