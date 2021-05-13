High Intensity Cob Light with Flex Base

Midland Park, NJ, May 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Lumastrobe Warning Lights is excited to introduce their new Cob LED spotlight with magnetized flexible tri-pod base. The new "Spider" flex Cob light from Lumastrobe has a high quality, durable flexible tri-pod base that can be mounted on any flat surface, stuck to a metal surface, or wrapped around railings, posts and pipes, making the Spider an extremely versatile work light. The Flex Cob light has three operating modes - high, low and flashlight - and comes complete with (3) AAA batteries, so it is ready to use out of the box. Lumastrobe Warning Lights is a safety warning light company located in Midland Park, New Jersey and has been in business for over 20 years supplying quality safety lights across multiple industries. Lumastrobe specializes in portable, battery powered strobe lights but also sells a winning line of solar safety lights, 120V AC lights, vehicle powered beacons and mini-lightbars.