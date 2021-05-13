PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
Lumastrobe Warning Lights
 

Company Overview

Contact Info & Offices

Press Releases

Lumastrobe Warning Lights

Press Release

Receive press releases from Lumastrobe Warning Lights: By Email RSS Feeds:

High Intensity Cob Light with Flex Base


Midland Park, NJ, May 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Lumastrobe Warning Lights is excited to introduce their new Cob LED spotlight with magnetized flexible tri-pod base. The new "Spider" flex Cob light from Lumastrobe has a high quality, durable flexible tri-pod base that can be mounted on any flat surface, stuck to a metal surface, or wrapped around railings, posts and pipes, making the Spider an extremely versatile work light. The Flex Cob light has three operating modes - high, low and flashlight - and comes complete with (3) AAA batteries, so it is ready to use out of the box. Lumastrobe Warning Lights is a safety warning light company located in Midland Park, New Jersey and has been in business for over 20 years supplying quality safety lights across multiple industries. Lumastrobe specializes in portable, battery powered strobe lights but also sells a winning line of solar safety lights, 120V AC lights, vehicle powered beacons and mini-lightbars.
Contact Information
Lumastrobe Warning Lights
Richard Ranaudo
201-444-0600
Contact
lumastrobe.com
Ext. 213

Click here to view the company profile of Lumastrobe Warning Lights
Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Lumastrobe Warning Lights
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help