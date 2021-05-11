The Denver Post Names Swedish Medical Center a "Top Workplace"

Press Releases Swedish Medical Center Press Release Share Blog

The honor recognizes Colorado's best workplaces according to an anonymous survey of employees at the company.





The Top Workplaces award program has been recognizing organizations for more than a decade. The program exists to showcase employers who are successfully engaging and communicating with employees. This continuous conversation and attention to employee satisfaction has been proven to achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover and greater employee engagement.



“This is a particularly special award for us to receive as it comes directly from those who know Swedish best - our colleagues,” says Ryan Tobin, president and CEO of Swedish Medical Center. “In spite of the many challenges the last year has brought, our team works so well together, supporting each other and staying focused - not just for ourselves but for healthcare everywhere.”



Swedish Medical Center is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians.



With stroke door to treatment times averaging just 20 minutes, Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment, and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is a level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. Over 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish.



Swedish Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE, named the #1 large hospital system in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. And, as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $1.6 million in 2019 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Additional information is available at SwedishHospital.com.



About Energage

Energage, a certified B-corporation, offers web-based solutions and advisory services that help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. Home of Top Workplaces research, Energage offers solutions that collect, understand and amplify the voice of the employee, enabling organizations to reduce unwanted turnover, lower recruiting costs and increase retention. Based on more than 13 years of culture research, advanced comparative analytics, and patented algorithms trained on more than 20 million employees at 58,000 companies, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization. For more information, please visit energage.com.



Media Contact:

Kara Hamersky

(303) 817-5708

Kara Hamersky

(303) 817-5708



www.swedishhospital.com



