Laquitha L. Richards Honored as a VIP Member for 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Atlanta, GA, May 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Laquitha L. Richards of Atlanta, Georgia has been honored as a VIP Member for 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of event services. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.About Laquitha L. RichardsLaquitha Richards is the owner of LaVette's Events and Weddings, an event planning company in Atlanta, Georgia. For over six years, they have been orchestrating private events and parties including birthdays, bridal showers, and weddings.Ms. Richards oversees operations and administration. In her spare time, she enjoys retail therapy and travel.About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.