Press Releases Sencore Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Sencore: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Sencore Announces a New Product Release with the VB330-APPLIANCE Along with Enhancements Made to the VB330 Software Probe





The first is the release of the new version 6 software and the many new features that this encompasses. The powerful server hardware available today has allowed Sencore to expand the capabilities of the software probes above and beyond those of the embedded probes. In addition to the 2000 streams that were already supported for monitoring, the new version 6 software expands the number of engines for simultaneous ETR 101 290 monitoring to 1000, making it easier than ever to simultaneously monitor all the layers of video streams and especially the MPEG layer. The release also expands the number of OTT services that can be monitored to 1000, making it an ideal tool for finding problems with the ever-expanding internet video delivery methods. The other big scalability improvement in the new software version is officially expanding the monitoring capability of the VB330 software probe from 10 Gigabits to 20 Gigabits worth of multicasts and OTT streams with an option to expand even further to 50 Gigabits.



In addition to expanding current capabilities of the VB330 and VB380, version 6 software adds two new features. The first is Quality of experience (QoE) monitoring for 1000 services simultaneously. This feature checks for content related issues like freeze frame, black frame, audio loss, audio loudness, closed caption issues and MOS scoring. Powerful archiving and timeline capabilities have also been added to the VB330 and VB380 software probes to give customers a simple way of looking back at stored archives of video thumbnails, closed captions, audio loudness measurements and MOS scores for up to 2 years to satisfy regulatory compliance and general troubleshooting needs.



The second announcement is the introduction of the VB330-Appliance pre-installed server option. Customers continue to be able to install the VB330 software probe on their own server hardware, but now Sencore offers a purpose-built, pre-configured and fully tested server appliance with the VB330 software installed and ready to monitor streams right out of the box.



As with all Sencore products, the VB330-V and VB330-APPLIANCE are backed by Sencore’s best-in-class staff of ProCare support engineers.



To download the full datasheet and view new features and product specifications visit www.sencore.com Sioux Falls, SD, May 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is pleased to announce two new enhancements related to Sencore’s VB330 and VB380 software-based video monitoring probes The first is the release of the new version 6 software and the many new features that this encompasses. The powerful server hardware available today has allowed Sencore to expand the capabilities of the software probes above and beyond those of the embedded probes. In addition to the 2000 streams that were already supported for monitoring, the new version 6 software expands the number of engines for simultaneous ETR 101 290 monitoring to 1000, making it easier than ever to simultaneously monitor all the layers of video streams and especially the MPEG layer. The release also expands the number of OTT services that can be monitored to 1000, making it an ideal tool for finding problems with the ever-expanding internet video delivery methods. The other big scalability improvement in the new software version is officially expanding the monitoring capability of the VB330 software probe from 10 Gigabits to 20 Gigabits worth of multicasts and OTT streams with an option to expand even further to 50 Gigabits.In addition to expanding current capabilities of the VB330 and VB380, version 6 software adds two new features. The first is Quality of experience (QoE) monitoring for 1000 services simultaneously. This feature checks for content related issues like freeze frame, black frame, audio loss, audio loudness, closed caption issues and MOS scoring. Powerful archiving and timeline capabilities have also been added to the VB330 and VB380 software probes to give customers a simple way of looking back at stored archives of video thumbnails, closed captions, audio loudness measurements and MOS scores for up to 2 years to satisfy regulatory compliance and general troubleshooting needs.The second announcement is the introduction of the VB330-Appliance pre-installed server option. Customers continue to be able to install the VB330 software probe on their own server hardware, but now Sencore offers a purpose-built, pre-configured and fully tested server appliance with the VB330 software installed and ready to monitor streams right out of the box.As with all Sencore products, the VB330-V and VB330-APPLIANCE are backed by Sencore’s best-in-class staff of ProCare support engineers.To download the full datasheet and view new features and product specifications visit www.sencore.com Contact Information Sencore

Chelsea Hamann

605-978-4600



www.sencore.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Sencore