

Company Overview Products & Services Contact Info & Offices Investment Highlights Press Releases Awards Clients Image Gallery MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Press Release

Receive press releases from MerPerle Hon Tam Resort: By Email RSS Feeds: MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Win 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards for "Best of the Best" for Its Two Properties in Nha Trang, Vietnam

MerPerle Resorts & Hotels today announced its two properties, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort and MerPerle Beach Hotel, have been recognized as 2021 Travelers’ Choice award winners for “Best of the Best.”

Nha Trang, Vietnam, May 17, 2021 --(



“Our great efforts have been recognized and paid off as our brand name and images have been known by a large number of audience. This came from the service performance offered by our dedicated team who are always ready to go an extra mile to meet our guests’ expectation,” said Pham Minh Nhut, the General Director of the company that owns the two properties.



The event of receiving these awards by many hotels/resorts around the globe was commented by one of the highest officers as:

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety. The Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent - delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”



MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing the guests with a diversified range of products and outstanding service which create a unique experience and a feeling of being belonged with the Vietnamese culture and nature.



MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an "oasis" nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.



Located on a beautiful isolated island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an ideal destination of choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, for a couple seeking romance or simply for family rest and relaxation or even any reasons.



At MerPerle Hon Tam Resort guest satisfaction is the top priority and the team is continuously working hard toward enhancing the resort image and building a great brand name by providing better care for its guests. Nha Trang, Vietnam, May 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travelers around the globe, having earned great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, the two properties stood out by continuously delighting their valued guests.“Our great efforts have been recognized and paid off as our brand name and images have been known by a large number of audience. This came from the service performance offered by our dedicated team who are always ready to go an extra mile to meet our guests’ expectation,” said Pham Minh Nhut, the General Director of the company that owns the two properties.The event of receiving these awards by many hotels/resorts around the globe was commented by one of the highest officers as:“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety. The Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent - delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing the guests with a diversified range of products and outstanding service which create a unique experience and a feeling of being belonged with the Vietnamese culture and nature.MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an "oasis" nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.Located on a beautiful isolated island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an ideal destination of choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, for a couple seeking romance or simply for family rest and relaxation or even any reasons.At MerPerle Hon Tam Resort guest satisfaction is the top priority and the team is continuously working hard toward enhancing the resort image and building a great brand name by providing better care for its guests. Contact Information MerPerle Resorts & Hotels

Trong Do

84908435544



http://www.hontamresort.vn/

+84908435544



Click here to view the company profile of MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MerPerle Hon Tam Resort