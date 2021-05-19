Dr. Rachana Vora, Natick Dentist, Explains the Benefits of Invisalign





Natick Family Dental is recognized as the top dental clinic in Sherborn, Massachusetts. The clinic provides general, cosmetic, implant, pediatric, and emergency dentistry, as well as periodontics, orthodontics, Invisalign, and treatment for TMJ and sleep apnea. The dental practice serves patients from Natick, MA, and all surrounding communities, including Wellesley, Framingham, Wayland, Needham, Ashland, Sherborn, Dover, Holliston, and Southborough. Natick, MA, May 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Comprised of discreet and removable clear plastic aligners, Invisalign has become one of the most popular orthodontic treatments. Although many patients choose Invisalign for aesthetic purposes, the treatment is also more comfortable, better for oral health, and faster acting than traditional metal braces. For more information, please visit https://www.natickfamilydental.com/invisalign "Patients who are interested in Invisalign first visit the Natick Family Dental team for a consultation to verify that they are eligible candidates," says Dr. Rachana Vora, General Dentist. Following a successful exam, a general dentist will begin the planning process by taking photos, X-rays, and bite impressions to design aligners – which are then sent to the Invisalign lab for production. Within a few weeks, patients can begin wearing their first stage aligners. Throughout the treatment period, which typically lasts 15 months, patients will return to the clinic every two weeks for an assessment and to receive their new aligners. Following treatment, patients will receive Invisalign retainers to keep their teeth in their new, permanent position.In addition to offering Invisalign, the team performs general dental procedures, such as tooth-colored fillings; cosmetic treatments, including teeth whitening, veneers, and smile makeovers; and tooth replacements, i.e., dental implants and bridges. Natick Family Dental also offers the latest laser procedures, dental sedation, pediatric dentistry, and dental treatments for sleep apnea and TMJ.About Natick Family DentalNatick Family Dental is recognized as the top dental clinic in Sherborn, Massachusetts. The clinic provides general, cosmetic, implant, pediatric, and emergency dentistry, as well as periodontics, orthodontics, Invisalign, and treatment for TMJ and sleep apnea. The dental practice serves patients from Natick, MA, and all surrounding communities, including Wellesley, Framingham, Wayland, Needham, Ashland, Sherborn, Dover, Holliston, and Southborough. https://www.natickfamilydental.com/