PayPerHead Agents Ready for NBA & NHL Playoffs Revenue Boost

The August 2020 total was a 90.2% increase from August 2019. Recorded U.S. sports betting handle broke the August 2020 record in October, when American sports handicappers bet more than $3 billion for the first time.



Sports betting revenue information never provides a complete picture. PayPerHead agents don't release betting revenue stats, which means statisticians underreport total sports wagering information. Agents are excited about a typical NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs and NBA Playoffs.



The National Basketball Association finished their 2019-2020 NBA Season at Disney World in Orlando. The National Hockey League finished their season in two Canadian cities, Edmonton and Toronto. Although both leagues had exciting finishes, the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars to win the Stanley Cup, and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat to win the NBA Finals, neither league produced the same television ratings as they did in the past.



Per Nate Johnson, PayPerHead’s Product Manager, that could be because of new viewing avenues. “We offer video streams via our Live+ platform,” Johnson said. With Live+, agents can also offer players game trackers. The in-game betting platform allows players to watch, check out stats, and wager on games while they happen.



PayPerHead also has a Premium Props platform where players can bet on star performances. Johnson said that sports bettors could wager on how many points a player like Kevin Durant or James Harden scores in a game during the NBA Playoffs.



Johnson added that PayPerHead designs digital platforms to boost action. "Premium Gaming has the latest 3D options, we provide two live dealer platforms for agent flexibility, and agents and players can use multiple options to deposit into their accounts via the Agent Payment Solution.”



“During promotions or trials, agents can use all prime platforms for free. We expect all agents, but especially newer agents, to see a big boost in action during the NBA Playoffs and NHL Playoffs,” he said.



Richard Carson

1-800-605-4767



https://payperhead.com



