Fusion Marketplace Welcomes GetMed as New Partner

Fusion Marketplace launched February 10, 2021 as a one-stop shop for healthcare travelers to take control of their career. The traveler-first driven platform provides full transparency for healthcare travelers and allows them to manage their information across multiple agencies. The healthcare traveler is now in the driver’s seat when it comes to their career. Leaders with GetMed say they joined Fusion Marketplace because of the similarities between company values.



“GetMed is very excited to join the Fusion Marketplace platform because our core values align with the vision and operations in place,” said Linda Hotchkiss, Owner of GetMed. “This platform will definitely help candidates reduce the time and stress of finding their next assignment. Let’s do this!”



Fusion Marketplace is aimed at giving all healthcare travelers more transparency and less unknowns. They are able to use the site to compare benefits, pay packages and reviews across multiple agencies. This new career platform gives the traveler full control of their job search and provides them with tools to improve the overall experience of comparing options.



“We’re so excited to add GetMed to the list of agencies who are joining Fusion Marketplace and amplifying transparency and simplicity for healthcare travelers,” said Carrie Polak, Manager of Customer Success for Fusion Marketplace. “The addition of GetMed will elevate Fusion Marketplace and help us continue making lives easier for healthcare professionals.”



There is a great demand for traveling healthcare professionals, but they have not always had full control over major career decisions. Fusion Marketplace is now leading by example in building a traveler-first community. Healthcare travelers are now able to make decisions and choose their assignments based on honest and transparent details before they talk to a recruiter.



To learn more about Fusion Marketplace and to create your traveler profile, go to fusionmarketplace.com.



About Fusion Marketplace:

Fusion Marketplace is a staffing recruitment platform where healthcare travelers are in control. Healthcare travelers now have more career, agency, recruiter, and lifestyle choices in one convenient location. Unknowns known. Learn more at



About GetMed:

Leah Kemple

877-230-3885



https://www.fusionmarketplace.com



