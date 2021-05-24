Kashima Arts Presents the Japanese Art Auction MEGURU Vol. 7 - The Marketplace for Japanese Art



This MEGURU offers works approx. 650 lots by the likes of Maruyama Okyo, Ito Jakuchu, Hakuin Ekaku, Uemura Shoen, Kataoka Tamako, Munakata Shiko, Kitaoji Rosanjin and the many other distinguished artist selected by the Japanese art specialists of Kashima Arts. Other highlights include Rinpa and Mingei, as well as works by emerging artists, Watanabe Seitei and Tanaka Isson. With this, MEGURU would like to welcome you to a time where Japanese art can be viewed, bought, and sold with safety and ease.



An established antique dealer with 30 years of experience, Kashima Arts has acquired a deep understanding of the Japanese art market. With an aim to serve both parties, Kashima Arts is the ultimate median that services the seller and the buyer.



MEGURU launches first on the MEGURU website. (https://www.meguru-auction.jp/en/) Following launch, participants can begin browsing, viewing, and bidding for lots through any internet accessible device.



Why choose MEGURU？

To buyers

1. Each lot is screened and selected by Kashima Arts, a highly respected and revered gallery with 30+ years of experience dealing antiques.

2. A chance to buy art at a surprisingly affordable price.

3. An extensive line-up of lots & the lowest minimum bid of 30,000 yen.

4. Participate anytime, anywhere at the MEGURU site.



To sellers

1. Price transparency & the chance to sell at an unexpectedly high value

As there are no other mediators, all works are sold directly to the buyer and, since the highest bid determines the selling price, all sales are transparent.

2. Expert assessment and valuation

3. Showcase your work to 20,000+ art lovers

4. No more pesky sales procedures and formalities. MEGURU does all the work.



MEGURU vol.7 Highlights



Kawai Kanjiro

The potter and "poet of earth and fire" who, alongside Yanagi Soetsu and Hamada Shoji, led the Mingei movement. From ceramics to calligraphy, and wood carvings, Kawai explored the "beauty of function" in everyday life through wide-ranging forms of expression.



Yamamoto Hyoichi

Yamamoto Hyoichi was a Showa period yoga painter who earned the French insignia of Commander of The Order of Academic Palms and came to prominence during his lifetime. Best known for his vibrant oil paintings, this MEGURU will offer his trademark motifs, paintings of roses and European streets.



Funakoshi Yasutake

The Christian leading sculptor of postwar Japan, Funakoshi Yasutake won the 5th Takamura Kotaro Prize for his masterpiece, The 26 Martyrs of Nagasaki. This MEGURU will offer his many drawings of figures and landscapes. With the incredible empathy of a sculptor, his works present world with great sincerity and innocence.



Featured Lots

Ito Jakuchu, Bamboo and Rooster

Starting Bid: 1,500,000 yen



Maruyama Okyo, Pine Tree and Turtles

Starting Bid: 1,000,000 yen



Kataoka Tamako, Mt. Fuji

Starting Bid: 3,800,000 yen



Uemura Shoen, Beauty by the Window

Starting Bid: 2,800,000 yen



Migishi Setsuko, Flowers (At Véron)

Starting Bid: 5,800,000 yen



Hakuin Ekaku, Daruma

Starting Bid: 650,000 yen



Itaya Hazan, Celadon Incense Burner

Starting Bid: 3,500,000 yen



Kitaoji Rosanjin, Wisteria

Starting Bid: 2,000,000 yen



Event Schedule

Japanese Art Auction MEGURU vol. 7

Preview: June 19 to 27, 2021

Final Bid: June 27, 6pm JST

Results: June 29, 2021

Venue: Kashima Arts

Exhibiting Works: Approx. 650 lots



*Depending on COVID-19, business hours are subject to change. Check the Kashima Arts website, Facebook (@kashima.arts), Instagram or Twitter (both @kashima_arts) for updates.



BS Fuji Co., Ltd. and Kashima Arts Co., Ltd. is delighted to announce the launch of the Japanese art auction MEGURU’s online-based live marketplace & platform, “MEGURU Online”. Commencing this July, the platform will be updated with new lots each week and the offer live and open biddings. Those who would like to list works are welcome to request consignment. Stay tuned for further details, which will be announced on the MEGURU website. Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- BS Fuji Co., Ltd. and Kashima Arts Co., Ltd. is proud to co-host volume 7 of the Japanese Art Auction, MEGURU, from June 19 (Sat) to June 27 (Sun), 2021. An opportunity for, both, experienced and novice buyers to gain a feel for the arts, MEGURU is a sealed-bid auction that specializes in Japanese arts designed towards easy and universal participation.This MEGURU offers works approx. 650 lots by the likes of Maruyama Okyo, Ito Jakuchu, Hakuin Ekaku, Uemura Shoen, Kataoka Tamako, Munakata Shiko, Kitaoji Rosanjin and the many other distinguished artist selected by the Japanese art specialists of Kashima Arts. Other highlights include Rinpa and Mingei, as well as works by emerging artists, Watanabe Seitei and Tanaka Isson. With this, MEGURU would like to welcome you to a time where Japanese art can be viewed, bought, and sold with safety and ease.An established antique dealer with 30 years of experience, Kashima Arts has acquired a deep understanding of the Japanese art market. With an aim to serve both parties, Kashima Arts is the ultimate median that services the seller and the buyer.MEGURU launches first on the MEGURU website. (https://www.meguru-auction.jp/en/) Following launch, participants can begin browsing, viewing, and bidding for lots through any internet accessible device.Why choose MEGURU？To buyers1. Each lot is screened and selected by Kashima Arts, a highly respected and revered gallery with 30+ years of experience dealing antiques.2. A chance to buy art at a surprisingly affordable price.3. An extensive line-up of lots & the lowest minimum bid of 30,000 yen.4. Participate anytime, anywhere at the MEGURU site.To sellers1. Price transparency & the chance to sell at an unexpectedly high valueAs there are no other mediators, all works are sold directly to the buyer and, since the highest bid determines the selling price, all sales are transparent.2. Expert assessment and valuation3. Showcase your work to 20,000+ art lovers4. No more pesky sales procedures and formalities. MEGURU does all the work.MEGURU vol.7 HighlightsKawai KanjiroThe potter and "poet of earth and fire" who, alongside Yanagi Soetsu and Hamada Shoji, led the Mingei movement. From ceramics to calligraphy, and wood carvings, Kawai explored the "beauty of function" in everyday life through wide-ranging forms of expression.Yamamoto HyoichiYamamoto Hyoichi was a Showa period yoga painter who earned the French insignia of Commander of The Order of Academic Palms and came to prominence during his lifetime. Best known for his vibrant oil paintings, this MEGURU will offer his trademark motifs, paintings of roses and European streets.Funakoshi YasutakeThe Christian leading sculptor of postwar Japan, Funakoshi Yasutake won the 5th Takamura Kotaro Prize for his masterpiece, The 26 Martyrs of Nagasaki. This MEGURU will offer his many drawings of figures and landscapes. With the incredible empathy of a sculptor, his works present world with great sincerity and innocence.Featured LotsIto Jakuchu, Bamboo and RoosterStarting Bid: 1,500,000 yenMaruyama Okyo, Pine Tree and TurtlesStarting Bid: 1,000,000 yenKataoka Tamako, Mt. FujiStarting Bid: 3,800,000 yenUemura Shoen, Beauty by the WindowStarting Bid: 2,800,000 yenMigishi Setsuko, Flowers (At Véron)Starting Bid: 5,800,000 yenHakuin Ekaku, DarumaStarting Bid: 650,000 yenItaya Hazan, Celadon Incense BurnerStarting Bid: 3,500,000 yenKitaoji Rosanjin, WisteriaStarting Bid: 2,000,000 yenEvent ScheduleJapanese Art Auction MEGURU vol. 7Preview: June 19 to 27, 2021Final Bid: June 27, 6pm JSTResults: June 29, 2021Venue: Kashima ArtsExhibiting Works: Approx. 650 lots*Depending on COVID-19, business hours are subject to change. Check the Kashima Arts website, Facebook (@kashima.arts), Instagram or Twitter (both @kashima_arts) for updates.MEGURU Launches its Live AuctionBS Fuji Co., Ltd. and Kashima Arts Co., Ltd. is delighted to announce the launch of the Japanese art auction MEGURU’s online-based live marketplace & platform, “MEGURU Online”. Commencing this July, the platform will be updated with new lots each week and the offer live and open biddings. Those who would like to list works are welcome to request consignment. Stay tuned for further details, which will be announced on the MEGURU website. Contact Information Kashima Arts

Naoko Watanabe and Aisei Tamura

+81 (0)3-3276-0700



http://www.kashima-arts.co.jp/en/



