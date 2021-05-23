Glagoslav Publications Presents the First Instalment Into Its Bosnian Shelf, a Collection of Short Writings by Mima Mihajlović

Press Releases Glagoslav Publications Press Release

Everyday Stories were first published in Bosnian as Obične Priče in 2018 by Bratstvo Duša, a well-known underground books and comics publishing house from Zagreb, Croatia, founded and run by the underground legend from ex-Yugoslavia, Zdenko Franjić. The illustrations by Elvis Dolić contribute to the book’s unique character and indie feel.



About The Author

Mima Mihajlović was born in 1974 in Kollbelmoor, Germany. Until she was eighteen, she lived in Zenica, Yugoslavia. Since 1992 and during the war in her homeland, she moved forcibly and not forcibly twenty-three times around the countries of the former Yugoslavia and the Netherlands. Since 2000 Mima has been living and working in Rotterdam, in the Netherlands. Everyday Stories is Mima’s first book. In addition to writing, Mima is involved in singing, songwriting, vintage hairstyles, and human rights.



Title: Everyday Stories

Author: Mima Mihajlović

Translator: Filip Paštrović and Žana Arnautović

Publisher: Glagoslav Publications

Language: English

ISBN: 9781912894338, 9781912894345, 9781912894352

Extent: 116 pages

Price: €17.99 (PB), €24.99 (HB), €9.95 (e-book)

Format: paperback, hardback, e-book



