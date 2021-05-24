Desktop Alert Granted IP-Based Activation of All DoD Giant Voice Platforms by DISA

By virtue the new DISA/APL certification granted to Desktop Alert (expires in 2024) any Giant Voice Platform (GVP) used by DoD may now activate GVP from DoD networks using a web browser. Desktop Alert Inc. is the only US owned company with this coveted certification. The only other vendor certified to do this is AtHoc, a Canadian owned company.





By virtue the new DISA/APL certification granted to Desktop Alert (expires in 2024) any Giant Voice Platform (GVP) used by DoD may now activate GVP from DoD networks using a web browser. Desktop Alert Inc. is the only US owned company with this coveted certification. The certification is designed to bridge legacy systems too expensive to replace with IP-Based extensibility.



Giant Voice companies such as ATI Systems, Federal Signal, Whelen and numerous other GVP vendors may now provide a white labeled version of the Desktop Alert Giant Voice Module.



Currently, no current GVP platforms have a DISA/APL certification for web browser dashboard activations of Giant Voice.



"Desktop Alerts' activation of Giant Voice by way of a DoD network internet browser (high side and low side) was 1st accomplished at West Point Military Academy in tandem with ATI Systems. Now, using the DTA GVP DISA Certified Module a Colonel for instance; can launch Giant Voice Scenario with a double click of an icon from our mobile app or a web browser. When lives are at stake, seconds count," said Howard Ryan, Founder Desktop Alert Inc.



"Giant Voice companies please contact gary@desktopalert.net for a demo. No onsite engineers NOR onsite hardware required and the white labeled module is installed totally remotely. A great value add for GVP companies challenged by the DISA/APL journey," Ryan added.



About Desktop Alert: www.desktopalert.net



Desktop Alert is an innovator – one of only two certified providers in the United States to The Department of Defense. Holding coveted DOD certifications for military grade alerting technology – protecting our military, NATO, The Pentagon, educational, industrial and commercial users, DTA is the chosen platform for emergency management continuity at NATO worldwide as well as our nation’s National Guard, Coast Guard, Department of Homeland Security, and FEMA – with millions of users protected daily.



