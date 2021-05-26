Press Releases Gaetani Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Gaetani: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: San Francisco Property Management Firm Gaetani Celebrates 75th Anniversary





The company was founded in 1946 as T.E. Gaetani Investments by Tony Gaetani Sr., after his return to San Francisco from serving the U.S. Army in the Pacific during World War II. He had originally sought a career with the California Highway Patrol, but suffered a debilitating back injury while attempting to save someone from jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge, forcing him to seek out a less physically-demanding line of work. He subsequently founded the firm in the family’s house on 7th Avenue in San Francisco, eventually purchasing a building at 4444 Geary Blvd. where the company’s headquarters remain to this day. Tony Sr. handed-off the business to his sons Charles and Tony Jr. in the early 1970s. Tony Jr. later left to found his own construction firm, at which point Charles’ wife Nadine joined the firm. They operated the business for the next 30 years before handing the reigns to their sons Marcus and Paul.



“I’m pleased to see the Gaetani name still going strong in our third generation of family ownership,” said Charles Gaetani. “Tony Sr. really instilled a sense of committment to building strong working relationships with our clients that lives on to this day.”



Marcus Gaetani, who manages the financial and regulatory side of the business, stated “While the business of property management has become more complex with a lot of compliance required to meet the rules and regulations of operating in San Francisco, the core of the business has remained really straightforward, and that’s to make sure we take care of our clients.”



Paul Gaetani, who heads up marketing and technology for the firm, added, “If Tony Sr. were still with us, he’d be amazed at how we run the business now, with the details of every unit – maintenance records, video tours, rental history – all stored in the cloud, and all that data analyzed to ensure we’re providing the maximum return on investment for our clients.”



About Gaetani

Gaetani provides property management and real estate brokerage services to residential and commercial property owners across the San Francisco Bay Area. The firm has recently been named Property Manager of the Year by the San Francisco Apartment Association, and received accreditation by the Property Management Institute for its demonstrated excellence in the field. More information about the firm can be found at San Francisco, CA, May 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Gaetani Real Estate, a San Francisco-based property management firm, is celebrating its 75th year in business, making it the oldest continuously-family owned and operated property management companies in the Bay Area.The company was founded in 1946 as T.E. Gaetani Investments by Tony Gaetani Sr., after his return to San Francisco from serving the U.S. Army in the Pacific during World War II. He had originally sought a career with the California Highway Patrol, but suffered a debilitating back injury while attempting to save someone from jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge, forcing him to seek out a less physically-demanding line of work. He subsequently founded the firm in the family’s house on 7th Avenue in San Francisco, eventually purchasing a building at 4444 Geary Blvd. where the company’s headquarters remain to this day. Tony Sr. handed-off the business to his sons Charles and Tony Jr. in the early 1970s. Tony Jr. later left to found his own construction firm, at which point Charles’ wife Nadine joined the firm. They operated the business for the next 30 years before handing the reigns to their sons Marcus and Paul.“I’m pleased to see the Gaetani name still going strong in our third generation of family ownership,” said Charles Gaetani. “Tony Sr. really instilled a sense of committment to building strong working relationships with our clients that lives on to this day.”Marcus Gaetani, who manages the financial and regulatory side of the business, stated “While the business of property management has become more complex with a lot of compliance required to meet the rules and regulations of operating in San Francisco, the core of the business has remained really straightforward, and that’s to make sure we take care of our clients.”Paul Gaetani, who heads up marketing and technology for the firm, added, “If Tony Sr. were still with us, he’d be amazed at how we run the business now, with the details of every unit – maintenance records, video tours, rental history – all stored in the cloud, and all that data analyzed to ensure we’re providing the maximum return on investment for our clients.”About GaetaniGaetani provides property management and real estate brokerage services to residential and commercial property owners across the San Francisco Bay Area. The firm has recently been named Property Manager of the Year by the San Francisco Apartment Association, and received accreditation by the Property Management Institute for its demonstrated excellence in the field. More information about the firm can be found at www.gaetanirealestate.com Contact Information Gaetani

Paul Gaetani

415.668.1202



www.gaetanirealestate.com

Attached Files

Gaetani Logo Gaetani Property Management San Francisco Filename: GaetaniLogo.png

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Gaetani