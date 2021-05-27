BDA Advises Kokido on Sale to European Strategic Investor

Press Releases BDA Partners Ltd Press Release Share Blog

US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc., a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd. is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. New York, NY, May 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that it has advised the shareholders of Kokido on the sale of the company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.BDA Partners was the exclusive financial advisor to Kokido on the transaction.Established in 1991 and headquartered in Hong Kong, Kokido is a one-stop pool and spa maintenance solutions provider. It is a leading global designer and supplier of robotic pool cleaners, electric pool cleaners and other pool equipment and accessories.The privately owned European acquiror is one of Europe’s leading water technology companies. It works to provide clients in private households, industries, commerce, hotels and municipalities with innovative, economic and ecological water treatment and technologies that ensure the highest standards of safety, hygiene and health in their daily contact with water. It offers modern treatment systems and services for drinking water, pharmaceutical and process water, water for heating, boilers and cooling and water for air conditioning systems and swimming pools.Simon Kavanagh, Partner & Head of Industrials, BDA Partners, said, “This transaction is another example of BDA’s ability to work seamlessly on cross-border M&A transactions despite the challenges brought by the pandemic. We have extensive experience in advising founders and private shareholders and we are delighted to have helped Kokido, its shareholders, and its employees find an excellent home.”Deal teamSimon Kavanagh, Partner, Hong KongPatrick Chin, Vice President, Hong KongDi Yu, Analyst, Hong KongAbout KokidoEstablished in 1991 and headquartered in Hong Kong, Kokido is a one-stop pool and spa maintenance solutions provider. It is a leading global designer and supplier of robotic pool cleaners, electric pool cleaners and other pool equipment and accessories. www.kokido.comAbout BDABDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 20 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc., a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd. is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. www.bdapartners.com Contact Information BDA Partners

