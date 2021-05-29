AD1 Global Launches New Wyndham Kissimmee Celebration Resort



AD1 Global’s portfolio has quickly expanded to now include 28 hotels, including internationally recognized brands such as Hilton, Marriott, and Wyndham. The company is actively engaged in finding new acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.ad1global.com. Hollywood, FL, May 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The former Park inn By Radisson Celebration has been successfully converted into the full-service Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center, Celebration Resort following a series of multimillion-dollar renovations, major brand agreements and vast improvements to the Disney-area property.“We’re are looking forward to sharing all the incredible new amenities and wonderful changes that have taken place during the past two years,” said Alex Fridzon, AD1 Global CFO. “Including 436 newly updated rooms, an upgraded banquet space, new on-site Top Golf Suites and Starbucks restaurant, and an indoor playground. This resort will truly be the ideal place to stay for families and single travelers alike to stay.”The new resort espouses elegant modern design with a guest’s convenience in mind. The new Top Golf Suites, Starbucks and Kids Play area are meant to appeal to business and family travelers alike. The hotel is unique in that it also has two pools, jacuzzi and outdoor lounge area open 24 hours a day for guests to spend their leisure time.The resort will also offer free parking, laundry facilities and shuttle rides to the theme parks.The newly furbished non-smoking guest rooms feature flat-screen HDTVs with cable, mini-refrigerators, coffee makers, a desk, safe, ironing amenities and hair dryers.“This is an excellent hotel and it’s perfect for groups, weddings and family reunions,” said General Manager Rob Pici. “We have more than 30,000 square feet of modern meeting space offering award winning food and beverage service.” The food and beverage departments are commanded by Jorge Aguilar, who was a Winner of ‘Chili Cook Off at Central Florida’ (First Place Restaurant) and has won the People’s Choice Award four consecutive years at Central Florida’s Hospitality and Lodging Association’s "Chef Heat Competition."“So, it’s all about location, location, location. And then to top that off we have some exceptional family-friendly amenities too. I think we have a real winner here that people will enjoy during their visit to Orlando,” added Pici.Some of the rooms at the newly renovated resort feature views of Animal Kingdom and the Disney fireworks shows.”The Wyndham Kissimmee Celebration Resort is conveniently located in the heart of Kissimmee just 1 mile away from the Walt Disney World Maingate and offers complimentary shuttle service to Animal Kingdom, Epcot Center, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld.AD1 Global’s portfolio has quickly expanded to now include 28 hotels, including internationally recognized brands such as Hilton, Marriott, and Wyndham. The company is actively engaged in finding new acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.ad1global.com. Contact Information AD1 Global

Jon McMillian

954-434-5001



www.ad1global.com



