Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Siborg Systems Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Siborg Systems Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: LCR-Reader-MPA All-in-One Multimeter Wins Bronze Spot for Product of the Year 2020

Siborg's LCR-Reader-MPA multi tester wins bronze prize for Product of the Year presented by Plant Engineering; multimeter offers record high basic accuracy and unrivalled testing capabilities

Waterloo, Canada, May 30, 2021 --(



Plant Engineering is an online and offline source of news and products for production and maintenance. MPA was up against products from Fluke Corp, Des-Case Corp and Exair.



LCR-Reader-MPA simplifies testing and troubleshooting with automatic nad manual LCR/ESR measurements, oscilloscope mode, LED/Diode testing, AC/DC Voltage/Current measurements, 100 kHz test frequency, and many more features.



https://www.lcr-reader.com/lcrreadermpa.html



When the device has a component between the gold-plated tips, MPA will automatically determine the type of component and best test parameters to use before measuring with a 0.1% basic accuracy and displaying all the results on the OLED display.



More features include:



- Automatic and manual LCR/ESR measurements



- 0.1% basic accuracy



- Test frequencies, 100, 120 Hz, 1, 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 75 and 100 kHz



- LED/Diode measurements



- Oscilloscope mode



- AC/DC Current/Voltage True Vrms measurements



- Signal generator



- Super Large Capacitance test up to 1 F



- 1.3 oz. weight and ergonomic design



- Three test signal levels 0.1, 0.5 and 1 Vrms



Siborg has also released a Bluetooth enabled model of MPA which allows for remote measurement recording in real time. Using the companion LCR-MPA-BT Data Logger program, users are able to set custom measurement profiles and desired values. After performing a measurement, the program will compare the measured values with the desired values and grant a pass or fail whether the component meets the desired parameters. The program also records the values in red or green whether they pass or fail. All measurement data is exportable, making it an excellent tool for quality control.



https://www.lcr-reader.com/mpabt.html



Recently, Siborg has added some of their devices and accessories to Digikey marketplace, further reaching customers across the globe. They also offer their devices and accessories on the LCR-Reader Store and Amazon in North America and Europe.



https://secure.LCR-Reader.com/catalog

https://www.digikey.com/en/supplier-centers/siborg-systems



Siborg Systems Inc. has been offering test equipment for SMT to the world’s electronics industry since they initiated the Smart Tweezers project in the early 2000’s. In 2013, they launched the LCR-Reader line of budget friendly LCR-meters. The device uses a lightweight multimeter with tweezers as probes and offer automatic testing with no set-up. By grasping a component between the tweezer tips, the device will determine the type of component and best test parameters are set for high accuracy measurements. The flagship LCR-Reader device offers a 0.5% basic accuracy with a price tag under $200, but only measures LCR and ESR values.



Since the launch of the LCR-Reader brand, Siborg has expanded its product line to include the Colibri, LCR-Reader-MP, LCR-Reader-MPA and LCR-Reader-MPA BT with Bluetooth connection. Siborg will be adding to the family with the 2021 summer launch of LCR-Reader-R2 which includes a 300 kHz test frequency, allowing for better accuracy while testing small inductances and capacitances. Waterloo, Canada, May 30, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The LCR-Reader-MPA all-in-one digital multimeter from Siborg Systems Inc. won bronze placement in Plant Engineering's Product of the Year 2020 contest. Subscribers voted for MPA in the Maintenance Tools and Equipment category.Plant Engineering is an online and offline source of news and products for production and maintenance. MPA was up against products from Fluke Corp, Des-Case Corp and Exair.LCR-Reader-MPA simplifies testing and troubleshooting with automatic nad manual LCR/ESR measurements, oscilloscope mode, LED/Diode testing, AC/DC Voltage/Current measurements, 100 kHz test frequency, and many more features.https://www.lcr-reader.com/lcrreadermpa.htmlWhen the device has a component between the gold-plated tips, MPA will automatically determine the type of component and best test parameters to use before measuring with a 0.1% basic accuracy and displaying all the results on the OLED display.More features include:- Automatic and manual LCR/ESR measurements- 0.1% basic accuracy- Test frequencies, 100, 120 Hz, 1, 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 75 and 100 kHz- LED/Diode measurements- Oscilloscope mode- AC/DC Current/Voltage True Vrms measurements- Signal generator- Super Large Capacitance test up to 1 F- 1.3 oz. weight and ergonomic design- Three test signal levels 0.1, 0.5 and 1 VrmsSiborg has also released a Bluetooth enabled model of MPA which allows for remote measurement recording in real time. Using the companion LCR-MPA-BT Data Logger program, users are able to set custom measurement profiles and desired values. After performing a measurement, the program will compare the measured values with the desired values and grant a pass or fail whether the component meets the desired parameters. The program also records the values in red or green whether they pass or fail. All measurement data is exportable, making it an excellent tool for quality control.https://www.lcr-reader.com/mpabt.htmlRecently, Siborg has added some of their devices and accessories to Digikey marketplace, further reaching customers across the globe. They also offer their devices and accessories on the LCR-Reader Store and Amazon in North America and Europe.https://secure.LCR-Reader.com/cataloghttps://www.digikey.com/en/supplier-centers/siborg-systemsSiborg Systems Inc. has been offering test equipment for SMT to the world’s electronics industry since they initiated the Smart Tweezers project in the early 2000’s. In 2013, they launched the LCR-Reader line of budget friendly LCR-meters. The device uses a lightweight multimeter with tweezers as probes and offer automatic testing with no set-up. By grasping a component between the tweezer tips, the device will determine the type of component and best test parameters are set for high accuracy measurements. The flagship LCR-Reader device offers a 0.5% basic accuracy with a price tag under $200, but only measures LCR and ESR values.Since the launch of the LCR-Reader brand, Siborg has expanded its product line to include the Colibri, LCR-Reader-MP, LCR-Reader-MPA and LCR-Reader-MPA BT with Bluetooth connection. Siborg will be adding to the family with the 2021 summer launch of LCR-Reader-R2 which includes a 300 kHz test frequency, allowing for better accuracy while testing small inductances and capacitances. Contact Information Siborg Systems Inc.

Michael Obrecht

519-888-9906



www.siborg.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Siborg Systems Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend