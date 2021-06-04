PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Customer Communications Management (CCM) Best Practices Technology Survey Results


Macrosoft conducted a Customer Communications Management (CCM) best practices survey during March 2021. 584 people participated in the 21-question on-line survey. Survey results show an industry in flux, with sharp opinion differences concerning the role of CCM applications in the present technology world.

Parsippany, NJ, June 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Macrosoft is a leader in providing professional technical services for client’s Customer Communication Management (CCM) needs using the Quadient Inspire Platform. They work in 3 major areas: Design and Development of new Inspire applications; Migration of assets and workflows from other CCM platforms to Quadient; and technical support of existing Quadient applications.

As a result of this expertise, Macrosoft conducted an industry best practices survey during the first two weeks of March 2021. A total of 584 individuals from more than 280 identified companies participated in the survey. There was a total of 21 questions.

Based on the broad participation, and low drop off rate, it is believed that the results are highly accurate and represent a significant portion of the industry.

Macrosoft plans to conduct this survey on an annual basis, which will bring new context to the responses as they see how the survey responses evolve over time.

Select Survey Findings
1. Users were asked whether they have mainly batch communications, or communications that embody on-demand, interactive, or automated-triggered delivery methods.
a. 19% of respondents indicated batch communications,
b. 28% have on-demand communications,
c. 33% have interactive communications and
d. 16% have triggered communications.

2. Surprisingly, 60% of companies already are using Artificial Intelligence in their communication platforms. Another 27% are not yet doing this but beginning to explore it with only 13% not having an interest in the world of AI as it relates to customer communications management.
a. Note a separate survey report is available focusing exclusively on those using AI.

3. 54% of participants today are performing customer journey maps. Another 31% are beginning to explore but have not yet implemented it. 11% have yet to begin or have no interest.

4. A total of 73% of respondents develop their CCM assets, and communication workflows in-house, although 48% of those then send the completed communications to an external print vendor for delivery to the recipient. 19% completely outsource the communication development and delivery process to third-party vendors. 6% of survey participants self-identify as print service providers.

The complete report download, and an interactive reporting portal can be found at www.macrosoftinc.com/ccmsurvey2021

Macrosoft is available to provide an industry expert who can present these results as requested to industry user groups.

Direct Questions about this survey and request for speaking engagements to
John Kullmann
VP, Technical Solutions
Macrosoft, Inc
jkullmann@macrosoftinc.com
Contact Information
Macrosoft Inc.
James Anderson
+1-973-457-5840
Contact
https://www.macrosoftinc.com

