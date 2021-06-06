Thorwaldson Whole House Fans Announces First Automatic Window Control

Whole house fan owners often turn on their fans remotely while on the way home. They must leave a window open if they plan to do that. Now they can leave the windows securely closed at all times. When this control is installed it prevents the window from opening until the whole house fan is turned on. A local switch allows manual opening when needed.

He was asked by a local dealer of whole house fans to create an automatic window opener for the dealer's clients who want to use their smart phone remote controls to turn on their whole house fans before the owner gets home. That has required that the homeowner leave one or more windows open when they leave the house. If they have a 2 story home that might be OK, but in a one story that can be a security problem.



Now, with the Thorwaldson Model AutoWin the homeowner can know that their windows are locked when they leave their home. The AutoWin is a motorized actuator that holds the window securely closed until it is actuated by a sensor at their whole house fan system. Then it opens the window but not enough to allow a person to enter. It opens just enough for the right air flow to cool their home.



