Updated Creative Biolabs Scholarship Program Specialized for Students in Sciences

New York, NY, June 10, 2021 --(



The 2021 Creative Biolabs Scholarship Program mainly targets undergraduate, graduate, or Ph.D. students who are working on science or medical-related subjects, such as biology, biochemistry, chemistry, and molecular biology, with a minimum cumulative average grade of B (3.0 GPA). Qualified applicants are required to submit a completed application form, the latest transcript (official or unofficial), a fixed format reference letter, and a written essay of 800-1,000 words or a PowerPoint of 10-12 pages that is original and grammatically correct, about science-related topics such as oncolytic virus, gene therapy, and mRNA vaccine.



It is important to note that all the applications must be submitted through email with the designated subject "2021 Creative Biolabs Scholarship Application-Full Name" before September 30, 2021, which will be assessed by Creative Biolabs Selection Committee according to the following criteria, and the winner will be announced on October 15, 2021.



* Academic ability: GPA and detailed learning plan of students

* Leadership ability

* Participation in volunteer, community service, or other public service activities



At Creative Biolabs, there is a group of Ph.D. level scientists who have been digging in the field of biology, biochemistry, chemistry, and molecular biology. With the professional theoretical framework constructed in their specialties in university for years plus practical experience gained from hundreds of projects, they deeply realize the longer they get involved in their fields, the more they are fascinated about them. Therefore, they firmly believe that encouraging the younger generation to explore their interested scientific fields is of vital importance, which is also the original intention to set up the Creative Biolabs Scholarship Program.



More details about the application procedures and requirements can be accessed at the official website of Creative Biolabs.



About

