Amotec Celebrates the Grand Opening of Its New Bilingual Location on Lorain Road in Cleveland


Amotec Staffing is Announcing the Opening of its 2nd location in the city of Cleveland at 4615 Lorain Avenue. The office is bilingual and will serve the west side of Cleveland.

Cleveland, OH, June 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Amotec, a privately held national executive search and staffing firm, is opening a new location at 4615 Lorain Avenue in Cleveland, Ohio on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The Lorain Avenue location is Amotec’s 2nd location in the city of Cleveland and tenth office overall.

The office will serve the west side of Cleveland. “Getting closer to our customers is very important to Amotec. Our new bilingual office will be staffed with both English and Spanish speaking recruiters who will match job seekers with companies in the Cleveland area,” stated Amotec CEO Carmen Izzo.

Amotec, a private company, was founded in 2000 with a mission of “recruiting with integrity,” and it’s still what guides the business today. With locations in NE Ohio, Florida, and Tennessee, Amotec matches both recent graduates and experienced job seekers with backgrounds in administrative, industrial, medical, and technical with businesses in the Cleveland and throughout the United States.

For more information about Amotec visit Amotecinc.com or contact John MacDonald, Marketing Director at 216.535.2710 ext. 5239 or email Mr. MacDonald at jmacdonald@amotecinc.com.

Contact Information
Amotec
John MacDonald
216-535-2710
Contact
