INDEE+ Launches New Video-On-Demand Platform for Independent films

About INDEE+: INDEE+ curate amazing films from across the world for movie loving audiences. Buy or Rent high quality films with no subscription commitment. Available on Web & App. London, United Kingdom, June 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- INDEE PLUS Group Limited announces the launch of its brand-new Video-On-Demand streaming service INDEE+ (www.indeeplus.com). The platform offers customers a curated selection of independent movies from across the globe, ranging from award-winning films, critically acclaimed dramas, inspiring and insightful documentaries, cult classics, art exhibitions and many more collections. Films are available to buy or rent with no subscription commitment.New releases on the platform include forthcoming drama "My New York Year" starring Sigourney Weaver and Margaret Qualley, Oscar-winning "Minari," Billie Piper’s directorial debut "Rare Beasts," "Surge" starring Ben Whishaw, mystery thriller "Into The Labyrinth" starring Dustin Hoffman and compelling documentaries such as "Tina," "Human Flow," "Zappa" and "Totally Under Control."INDEE+ is dedicated to supporting independently produced content and includes its very own collaboration with the Exposure Film Festival, showcasing exciting new short films on a quarterly basis. Customers can view shortlisted films from the festival at no charge.The platform offers live streamed events to complement its film library including talent Q&As and interviews from Exposure Film Festival’s shortlisted Directors. Many of the live streams remain on the platform for encore viewing anytime.INDEE+ is available via any web enabled device, iOS and Android App, allowing users to AirPlay or Chromecast to TVs. Films are available to buy or rent initially in the UK and Ireland with more international territories coming online soon.INDEE+ can be viewed at: www.indeeplus.comAbout INDEE+: INDEE+ curate amazing films from across the world for movie loving audiences. Buy or Rent high quality films with no subscription commitment. Available on Web & App. Contact Information INDEE+

