Northeast Ohio’s Largest Party Equipment Rental Company, Event Source, is Saved During COVID-19 by Local eCommerce Web Development Agency, 121eCommerce

Event Source is Northeast Ohio's largest rental firm. A family-owned and operated business for over four decades, they provide a wide range of rental products for events and parties.



In January of 2020, they decided to upgrade their website with eCommerce capabilities so customers could place orders online.



Then COVID hit in March of that year. Events and parties were being canceled left and right and Event Source’s event and party rental orders nearly all but dried up.



They stayed afloat during the pandemic by providing rental equipment to hospitals, schools, government agencies and other businesses deemed essential. But it was event and party rental orders that made up the bulk of their business.



With this income drastically reduced, Event Source could not afford to continue development on their new website.



“COVID-19 nearly shut down our business for good,” describes Lauren Balata, special projects manager at Event Source. “Our business is based on providing rental equipment for corporate events and parties and when those became restricted due to COVID, our sales were really hurt. So we had to stop work with 121eCommerce on our website which we were really looking forward to.”



Event Source had chosen 121eCommerce, a Cleveland-based eCommerce development agency to build their new eCommerce site.



"We were in the middle of working on their new site when COVID hit and they had to pull the plug," commented Ben Chafetz, CEO of 121eCommerce. "We had two options...shut everything down, or try to give them every tool possible to power through this and just figure out the payment after. It was never really a question for us, from day one we’ve always taken a stance of treating people the way we want to be treated. We’ve benefitted from others when we’ve gone through difficult times and we believe in passing that onwards."



When Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on May 12 that all health orders would be lifted on June 2, Event Source knew they needed to be ready. But how could they when their site hadn’t been touched in months and with less than a month before the June 2 deadline?



That’s where 121eCommerce stepped in.



“When Ben reached out to us shortly after Governor DeWine’s announcement and told us that they had been working on our site without payment throughout COVID we were shocked,” Balata describes. “They said our site was ready to launch and we were live one week later.”



Almost immediately, orders started coming in and within four weeks since the launch of their new site, they had already seen more than $50,000 in sales come in and 15-20 new accounts were being created every day.



"When the restrictions were lifted, we didn’t think our new site would be ready," Balata said. “But 121eCommerce came through for us and we were able to hit the ground rounding. They are a true hands-on partner who wants us to succeed.”



About Event Source

Family-owned and operated by two generations of the Bibbo Family, Event Source (https://www.eventsource.com/) provides superlative service and the finest-quality rental products to create memorable events. With over 40 years of experience in the rental industry, they carry over 3,500 unique product types and stock up to 1 million items in inventory. They can customize any size event – from a backyard picnic to a convention – from an intimate wedding to a corporate gala. Serving the Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit and Pittsburgh areas, Event Source has consistently been awarded “Best Rental Company” by industry professionals and customers.



About 121eCommerce

