PixelPlex Reveals Information About Its Web Accessibility Audit Services

PixelPlex provides website accessibility and ADA Compliance audit for businesses of all sizes.





Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act (29 USC § 794d) and the American Disabilities Act (ADA) requires websites' content to be accessible to all.



PixelPlex helps businesses, especially those in business with any local, state, or federal governments, comply with information and communications technology (ICT) requirements. Per the ICT requirements, all online presence of such businesses, including technology, online training, and websites must be accessible for everyone.



Along with consulting on compliance with Section 508 and ADA requirements, the company can perform an ADA compliance audit of your existing web presence to bring you in compliance with the federal mandates.



According to a company spokesperson, what makes the audit essential is the cost of non-compliance, "You can well expect to face harsh financial setbacks. For example, the first violation of ADA web compliance can cost around $55K, with each subsequent violation whopping to $110K."



The spokesperson further cautioned, "Cases are when industry giants get sued with millions for the settlement." The harsher reality of non-compliance is far beyond just a fine and a slap on the wrist.



The ADA compliance audit not only keeps you in compliance with the law but is also good for business. The positive impacts of ADA compliance come in better Search Engine Optimization and higher rankings for your website. And in turn, better user experience (UX), more visits to your website, and more client engagement.



Another significant impact, according to the company's spokesperson, is the goodwill the ADA compliance brings towards your customers and partners. The spokesperson said, "Today, it's more than common courtesy to put the equality of the rights above all. Not to damage your enterprise's good name, keep up with the web accessibility standards. By ruling out heavy interfaces, clumsy input forms, and unscannable headings, you look much more welcoming to clients and partners."



About PixelPlex



Alexei Dulub

+1-646-490-0772



https://pixelplex.io



