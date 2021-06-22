Rude Boy Pictures' Independent Feature to Screen for Cast & Crew at South Austin Cinemark

Austin, TX, June 22, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- "The Good Hearts Club" Cast and Crew will celebrate the film’s completion with a private screening hosted by Rude Boy Pictures. This screening will take place June 23 -- 6:30pm at the Cinemark Theaters in South Park Meadows and will be immediately preceded by a red carpet photo opportunity.
"The Good Hearts Club" is the debut feature film for Rude Boy Pictures, a production company founded by William F. Reed in 2010. This micro-budget film was shot in September of 2020 over the span of 12 days. Reed, who is the writer/director of the project had this to share about production, "In 2019, I found myself working at Lockout Austin, a local escape room on South Lamar. I was inspired by the unique and memorable characters working there, so much so that I wrote this script. Originally, the plan was for cameras to start rolling in March of 2020...Of course, that didn't happen. Months went by with everything on hold, then some of the large studios had come up with a return to work agreement with post-COVID safety protocols. Using those guidelines, I finally felt we could move forward safely."
Sadly Lockout Austin shuttered its doors for good in April of 2021.
For Reed, "The Good Hearts Club will forever serve as a yearbook of a time before COVID."
The film's first public screening will be held as a sneak preview at the 12th annual Hill Country Film Festival in Fredericksburg, TX. For details on when/how you can view the film, visit www.rudeboypictures.com/goodheartsclub.