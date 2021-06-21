Press Releases Marina del Rey Film Festival Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Marina del Rey Film Festival: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Marina del Rey Film Festival Returns to Welcome Back Filmmakers at Cinemark 18 and XD HHLA and Celebrates Its 10th Year Anniversary

Marina del Rey Film Festival Welcomes Back Filmmakers to Theatre





Festival Program Director Peter Greene adds, “All of us at the Marina del Rey Film Festival are excited about bringing this year’s festival back to the theater. There is nothing like the theatrical experience for films. It’s the way filmmakers imagine their film to be screened. At the same time, during the pandemic we launched ShortsDaily a streaming element to the festival that allows us and filmmakers to reach an even wider audience as not everyone can get to see all the films in person.” The festival has grown over the years to become a “Top 100 Best Reviewed Festivals” by FilmFreeway.



Additionally, streaming options will be available through the ShortsDaily Roku channel. Festival organizers are still accepting submissions for films and screenplays. To learn more or submit a film or screenplay for consideration, visit https://filmfreeway.com/MarinadelReyFilmFestival.



About the Marina del Rey Film Festival

The idea for the Marina del Rey Film Festival was conceived of by Jon Gursha and Peter Greene on a flight back from Europe after exploring the continent's film markets and festivals. With both co-founders working in international markets for independent films, they decided to bring a world-class independent film festival for independent filmmakers to the USA year later, in 2012, the first Marina del Rey Film Festival was held in Los Angeles, celebrating the artistry and spirit of the independent film industry. To learn more, visit https://www.marinadelreyfilmfestival.com/. Marina del Rey, CA, June 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- This summer will mark a milestone for the Marina del Rey Film Festival as it will be celebrating its 10th anniversary at the Cinemark 18 and XD at The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center in Los Angeles California. The festival will screen hundreds of independent films beginning on Friday, July 16, and it will continue through Thursday, July 22. “We are very excited to have this festival in person, and we want to welcome back filmmakers to the best festival experience. We will be screening hundreds of films from around the world,” said Festival Director, Jon Gursha.Festival Program Director Peter Greene adds, “All of us at the Marina del Rey Film Festival are excited about bringing this year’s festival back to the theater. There is nothing like the theatrical experience for films. It’s the way filmmakers imagine their film to be screened. At the same time, during the pandemic we launched ShortsDaily a streaming element to the festival that allows us and filmmakers to reach an even wider audience as not everyone can get to see all the films in person.” The festival has grown over the years to become a “Top 100 Best Reviewed Festivals” by FilmFreeway.Additionally, streaming options will be available through the ShortsDaily Roku channel. Festival organizers are still accepting submissions for films and screenplays. To learn more or submit a film or screenplay for consideration, visit https://filmfreeway.com/MarinadelReyFilmFestival.About the Marina del Rey Film FestivalThe idea for the Marina del Rey Film Festival was conceived of by Jon Gursha and Peter Greene on a flight back from Europe after exploring the continent's film markets and festivals. With both co-founders working in international markets for independent films, they decided to bring a world-class independent film festival for independent filmmakers to the USA year later, in 2012, the first Marina del Rey Film Festival was held in Los Angeles, celebrating the artistry and spirit of the independent film industry. To learn more, visit https://www.marinadelreyfilmfestival.com/. Contact Information Marina del Rey Film Festival

Jon Gursha

818-633-5404



http://marinadelreyfilmfestival.com/

Marina del Rey Film Festival

4640 Admiralty Way Suite 500

Marina del Rey, CA 90292

Attached Files

Marina del Rey Film Festival 2021 Marina del Rey Film Festival Welcome Back Filmmakers Filename: 2021MarinadelReyFilmFestival.jpg

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Marina del Rey Film Festival