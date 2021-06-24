Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

Receive press releases from TEBillion: By Email RSS Feeds: TEBillion Launches Personalised Organiser Feature

London, United Kingdom, June 24, 2021 --(



This new advanced functionality just launched by TEB is called "Organiser" in the system. The feature is used by team members to see the actionable items like opportunities needed to be monitored or bills and payments that need follow-ups. It can be sorted into categories for a better organisation of data depending on the needs of the business.



With TEB's Organiser feature, team members will understand in a bird's eye view what needs to be done on a daily basis and will be able to manage them effectively. It's more like having a personal assistant who organises activities and appointments based on their level of priority, but all within the system.



Apart from the daily suggested actionable items, this advanced functionality will also show stats around all business activities. May it be specific reports or daily business health checks and also with TEB's saved search filter options, team members are given an accurate and holistic view of how the business is doing.



TEBillion was inspired to create this Organiser feature based on customer surveys as a way of consistently improving the user experience of its products. TEB is confident that this feature will result in an increase in productivity in the workplace, an essential ingredient in achieving business goals.



For more information on TEBillion, its products and services, or interest in being a part of its thriving partner network, contact:



Email: pr@tebillion.email

Website: www.tebillion.com



About TEBillion:

TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high-growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide. London, United Kingdom, June 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- TEBillion, leading provider of business automation software, has yet again launched another advanced functionality within their flagship product, the TEB Cloud, that focused on enhancing business organisation and prioritisation of tasks for every individual user.This new advanced functionality just launched by TEB is called "Organiser" in the system. The feature is used by team members to see the actionable items like opportunities needed to be monitored or bills and payments that need follow-ups. It can be sorted into categories for a better organisation of data depending on the needs of the business.With TEB's Organiser feature, team members will understand in a bird's eye view what needs to be done on a daily basis and will be able to manage them effectively. It's more like having a personal assistant who organises activities and appointments based on their level of priority, but all within the system.Apart from the daily suggested actionable items, this advanced functionality will also show stats around all business activities. May it be specific reports or daily business health checks and also with TEB's saved search filter options, team members are given an accurate and holistic view of how the business is doing.TEBillion was inspired to create this Organiser feature based on customer surveys as a way of consistently improving the user experience of its products. TEB is confident that this feature will result in an increase in productivity in the workplace, an essential ingredient in achieving business goals.For more information on TEBillion, its products and services, or interest in being a part of its thriving partner network, contact:Email: pr@tebillion.emailWebsite: www.tebillion.comAbout TEBillion:TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high-growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide. Contact Information TEBillion

Gail Fuentes

+ 44 (0) 1582 870 180



https://www.tebillion.com/en/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TEBillion