Khmer-Canadian, Hip Hop Artist, Zenlee Releases Two Albums, a YouTube Video, Writing a Book and Recording a Third Album

Sunrize Angkor Records is pleased to announce that St. Thomas, Ontario-based, Khmer-Canadian Hip Hop artist Zenlee teamed up with artists Lucy Grace, Chindalier, Don Bun King and Soca, and has released two albums globally, featuring an eclectic mix of Hip Hop music. Zenlee worked on producing the albums independently, with no outside help. Beat producer CHill provided some of the beats on the albums.





As Hip Hop artist and Songwriter, Zenlee demonstrates his capability to deliver the entertaining mix. The albums are “Just Poetry,” and “Juxtapose.” The albums were recorded in St. Thomas, Ontario and Toronto, Canada. Listen to Zenlee's music on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube and more. Zenlee is now working on writing and publishing his non-fiction book to retell his story during the first five years of the creation of the Record Label. He's also working on recording his third album, which should produce a more refined and progressively mature sound.



Discography



Album: Just Poetry (2018)

Tracks:

1. Street Rep (Intro)

2. Hostages of tha Nation

3. Believe It ft. Lucy Grace

4. Tha Life I Choose

5. One Million Years

6. Xcuses

7. Goddess of My Dreamz

8. All Natural Booty

9. Toronto Dreamz

10. Stix N Stonez

11. Tha Gates of Eddystone

12. No Love (Freestyle) ft. Chindalier

13. World War 3

14. Tha Battle Beginz ft. Don Bun King

15. Late Nite (Outro) ft. Soca



Album: Juxtapose (2021)

Tracks:

1. Global Mentality

2. Got (Rapternal)

3. Lemme Be

4. The End Time (For the Bitches)

5. Left or Right (It Doesn't Matter)

6. Make Me Believe

7. Code Breaker

8. Faded on the Low

9. Black Leather Jacket (Bonus Track)



Book Synopsis (Non-fiction)

Since the age of 25, Zenlee was officially diagnosed with schizo-affective disorder. He's no stranger to law enforcement. He's had many skirmishes with police due to violent and other acts, most of them beyond his control.



As he struggled through life between employment with his diagnosis, Zenlee met Chindalier, a convict turned business partner, in 2016. Through their chance meeting, a Record Label was started that paved the way for Zenlee's first two albums, “Just Poetry,” and “Juxtapose.”



Zenlee knew he had to turn his life around. Time was working against him as he rushed to produce his albums. During the course of production, Zenlee had many run-ins with the law, ultimately serving time in jail for 2 months.



Along the way, he met Deseray, a Native-American friend who saved him and encountered a mutual love interest. He worked through it all, fighting “blood, sweat, tears” and successfully released his albums for the world to enjoy.



Discover the events in detail from Zenlee's perspective as they happened during the course of his album production.



Contact Zenlee to pre-order the book and be among the first to receive a copy when it's published.



