Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

Receive press releases from TEBillion: By Email RSS Feeds: TEBillion Enhances Sales Team Productivity with Team Activity Reports

London, United Kingdom, June 26, 2021 --(



This new advanced feature within TEB Sales is called the Team Activity Reports. This report feature gives a complete overview and insights about a company's team and its overall performance. It also provides a holistic view of what the team members are doing, what and how many actions were done, even the revenue they were able to generate.



The reports can also be drilled down to view more specific detail of team member activity over a specific period of time. With a click of a button, they can view every data from calls made, emails sent, customers followed-up on, to orders they have updated and proposals or invoices sent.



This advanced feature created by TEB aims for a more convenient user experiences especially in larger enterprises with larger teams. With the assurance of providing accurate and correct data, the reports can also be exported and used by leadership teams or authorised team members to use it however they want, may it be meetings, team performance evaluation, or other team building activities.



The Team Activity Reports feature within TEB Sales makes way for a high-performing sales team within any organisation that also aims to grow profitably.



For more information on TEBillion, its products and services, or interest in being a part of its thriving partner network, contact:

Email: pr@tebillion.email

Website: www.tebillion.com



About TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high-growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide. London, United Kingdom, June 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- TEBillion has launched another advanced feature within its sales automation tool, the TEB Sales. This advanced feature not only enhances and promotes productivity in the workplace but also gives leadership team a better understanding on how their staff are working and operating.This new advanced feature within TEB Sales is called the Team Activity Reports. This report feature gives a complete overview and insights about a company's team and its overall performance. It also provides a holistic view of what the team members are doing, what and how many actions were done, even the revenue they were able to generate.The reports can also be drilled down to view more specific detail of team member activity over a specific period of time. With a click of a button, they can view every data from calls made, emails sent, customers followed-up on, to orders they have updated and proposals or invoices sent.This advanced feature created by TEB aims for a more convenient user experiences especially in larger enterprises with larger teams. With the assurance of providing accurate and correct data, the reports can also be exported and used by leadership teams or authorised team members to use it however they want, may it be meetings, team performance evaluation, or other team building activities.The Team Activity Reports feature within TEB Sales makes way for a high-performing sales team within any organisation that also aims to grow profitably.For more information on TEBillion, its products and services, or interest in being a part of its thriving partner network, contact:Email: pr@tebillion.emailWebsite: www.tebillion.comAbout TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high-growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide. Contact Information TEBillion

Gail Fuentes

+ 44 (0) 1582 870 180



https://www.tebillion.com/en/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TEBillion