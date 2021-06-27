TEB Improves User Experience with Quick Add Feature

Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

London, United Kingdom, June 27, 2021 --(



The advanced feature is called the Quick Add Feature, a functionality wherein users can quickly add any action across the application without having to go back and forth to the interface where the action is under. Supposed a user is currently creating quotes or proposal and receives information that data needs to be put very quickly as a lead or contact, the user can then just quickly add the data while in the quote interface and will not have to go back to the lead management page to be able to input the data.



"It's a clever little feature and a big time-saver. Add anything from anywhere in the application," according to CEO, Ashish Raina.



The quick add feature can be used in all of TEB's business automation tools as the leading software company believes that a great CRM performance lies in the small details that in the long run deliver huge and positive effects in terms of productivity, performance, and growth.



TEBillion carrying the principle of helping businesses achieve business growth and success by leveraging intelligent automation is continuously innovating and improving its products.



For more information on TEBillion, its products and services, or interest in being a part of its thriving partner network, contact:

Email: pr@tebillion.email

Website: www.tebillion.com



Gail Fuentes

+ 44 (0) 1582 870 180



https://www.tebillion.com/en/



