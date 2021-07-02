WCA Presents "Sales & Credit, Its a Team Effort" Webinar

Milwaukee, WI, July 02, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- There Are Lots of Ways to Damage the Credit Department’s Relationship with the Sales Team.
In this program, attendees will explore the most common mistakes and how to avoid them. Case studies will be used to illustrate problems and the ways credit pros can and should avoid them.
In credit risk management and B2B debt collection, one “Oh-No” wipes out a dozen or more “Way to Go’s.”
Join for an opportunity to improve sales/credit relationship and even improve upon an already ideal situation.
To learn more about this event and others register online at wcacredit.org/webinar-seminar-registration/