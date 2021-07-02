PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
WCA/BCMA

WCA Presents "Sales & Credit, Its a Team Effort" Webinar


How the Credit Department Can Improve or Repair Damage to the Credit – Sales Relationship?

Milwaukee, WI, July 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- There Are Lots of Ways to Damage the Credit Department’s Relationship with the Sales Team.

In this program, attendees will explore the most common mistakes and how to avoid them. Case studies will be used to illustrate problems and the ways credit pros can and should avoid them.

In credit risk management and B2B debt collection, one “Oh-No” wipes out a dozen or more “Way to Go’s.”

Join for an opportunity to improve sales/credit relationship and even improve upon an already ideal situation.

To learn more about this event and others register online at wcacredit.org/webinar-seminar-registration/
Contact Information
BCMA
Chrys Gregoire
262-289-1221
Contact
www.wcacredit.org

