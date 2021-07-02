WCA Presents "Sales & Credit, Its a Team Effort" Webinar

Press Releases WCA/BCMA Press Release

How the Credit Department Can Improve or Repair Damage to the Credit – Sales Relationship?

Milwaukee, WI, July 02, 2021



In this program, attendees will explore the most common mistakes and how to avoid them. Case studies will be used to illustrate problems and the ways credit pros can and should avoid them.



In credit risk management and B2B debt collection, one “Oh-No” wipes out a dozen or more “Way to Go’s.”



Join for an opportunity to improve sales/credit relationship and even improve upon an already ideal situation.



Chrys Gregoire

262-289-1221



www.wcacredit.org



