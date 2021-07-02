Press Releases Bird Dog Hospitality Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Bird Dog Hospitality: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Bird Dog Hospitality Debuts The Harmony Inn & Suites

Midwestern Hospitality Group Converts Former Valentine, NE Hotel to Newly Created Harmony Inn & Suites Upper-Economy Hotel Brand





The Harmony Inn concept was created to simplify, elevate and bring an element of harmony to the lodging experience for value-seeking travelers in the Midwest.



“The Harmony idea began very simple – we looked at what budget-conscious guests really longed for in their accommodations, and we went on a mission to make those key parts of the experience truly excellent,” said Bird Dog Hospitality President and CEO Kyle Schock.



Valentine residents and visitors know the 72-room property for its sprawling red roof, upgraded rooms and ideal location just off Highway 83. The roof, rooms and location will stay, but the rest of the hotel will receive an upgrade, with new Harmony Inn branding, further upgrades to the building and rooms and an outdoor “Harmony Hangout” area where guests can grill and play games.



Encouraging guests to “Stay on Key,” Harmony Inn will provide many other comfortable accommodations at a valuable rate. Standard hotel amenities include:



- HDTVs with in-room streaming

- Luxury-grade pillows

- Moen® shower heads

- Freshly brewed coffee available 24/7

- Super-fast and free WiFi

- Harmony Hangout area

- Always-welcoming service and smiles



In opening the Harmony Inn, the Midwest-based hospitality group aims to promote tourism, provide quality local career opportunities, and elevate the already-strong lodging experience for visitors to the thriving town of Valentine.



“We have deep roots in Valentine, and our long-term, people-first focus allows us to invest heavily in our team, property and community,” says Chad Hatch, Managing Partner at Bird Dog Equity Partners. “We look forward to the Harmony Inn & Suites strengthening and continuing Valentine’s proud and rich culture of hospitality.”



Located at 304 E Highway 20, the Harmony Inn is right next to charming Main Street and close to popular Nebraska attractions like the Fort Niobrara Wildlife Refuge, the Merritt Reservoir, and the Niobrara River.



Learn more and book an upcoming stay at harmonyinn.com. Valentine, NE, July 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Today, Bird Dog Hospitality debuted the Harmony Inn & Suites, a new upper-economy hotel in the summer hotspot of Valentine, Nebraska. The Harmony Inn & Suites is the fourth independent brand in Bird Dog’s growing portfolio of independent and franchised properties across the Midwest.The Harmony Inn concept was created to simplify, elevate and bring an element of harmony to the lodging experience for value-seeking travelers in the Midwest.“The Harmony idea began very simple – we looked at what budget-conscious guests really longed for in their accommodations, and we went on a mission to make those key parts of the experience truly excellent,” said Bird Dog Hospitality President and CEO Kyle Schock.Valentine residents and visitors know the 72-room property for its sprawling red roof, upgraded rooms and ideal location just off Highway 83. The roof, rooms and location will stay, but the rest of the hotel will receive an upgrade, with new Harmony Inn branding, further upgrades to the building and rooms and an outdoor “Harmony Hangout” area where guests can grill and play games.Encouraging guests to “Stay on Key,” Harmony Inn will provide many other comfortable accommodations at a valuable rate. Standard hotel amenities include:- HDTVs with in-room streaming- Luxury-grade pillows- Moen® shower heads- Freshly brewed coffee available 24/7- Super-fast and free WiFi- Harmony Hangout area- Always-welcoming service and smilesIn opening the Harmony Inn, the Midwest-based hospitality group aims to promote tourism, provide quality local career opportunities, and elevate the already-strong lodging experience for visitors to the thriving town of Valentine.“We have deep roots in Valentine, and our long-term, people-first focus allows us to invest heavily in our team, property and community,” says Chad Hatch, Managing Partner at Bird Dog Equity Partners. “We look forward to the Harmony Inn & Suites strengthening and continuing Valentine’s proud and rich culture of hospitality.”Located at 304 E Highway 20, the Harmony Inn is right next to charming Main Street and close to popular Nebraska attractions like the Fort Niobrara Wildlife Refuge, the Merritt Reservoir, and the Niobrara River.Learn more and book an upcoming stay at harmonyinn.com. Contact Information Bird Dog Hospitality

Tanner Williams

605-272-3939



https://birddogequity.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Bird Dog Hospitality