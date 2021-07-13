WCA Welcomes the One and Only Barry Elms
Advanced Collections & Negotiation Skills
Milwaukee, WI, July 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In this six hour event, your company will learn How to improve the payment habits of big spending, slow-paying customers by developing a 4-point plan and an effective negotiating strategy, How to get paid by customers with cash-flow problems, or worse, no money, by using high-ball maneuvers, splitting down the deal, linking the deal and other effective negotiation techniques, and How to manage conflict with customers who believe the best defense is a good offense...plus how to resolve disputes with a “Can’t Fail” negotiating plan.
Take advantage and save big if you do an Early Registration. Register by September 30 and deduct $50 per person from your seminar fee. This discount, along with the multi-attendee discount, allows more people from your company to attend this extremely valuable seminar.
BCMA–Wisconsin Credit Association members enjoy even greater savings.
Barry Elms returns to Milwaukee, Wisconsin for one day only 10/19/21 to present this very popular and dynamic full-day seminar.
To learn more or register visit https://wcacredit.org/webinar-seminar-registration/
Take advantage and save big if you do an Early Registration. Register by September 30 and deduct $50 per person from your seminar fee. This discount, along with the multi-attendee discount, allows more people from your company to attend this extremely valuable seminar.
BCMA–Wisconsin Credit Association members enjoy even greater savings.
Barry Elms returns to Milwaukee, Wisconsin for one day only 10/19/21 to present this very popular and dynamic full-day seminar.
To learn more or register visit https://wcacredit.org/webinar-seminar-registration/
Contact
BCMAContact
Chrys Gregoire
262-289-1221
www.wcacredit.org
Chrys Gregoire
262-289-1221
www.wcacredit.org
Categories