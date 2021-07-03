Survey Report: Conversational Analytics Industry Best Practices

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Macrosoft Inc. Press Release

Macrosoft conducted an industry best practices survey during the first two weeks of March 2021. 569 individuals participated in the 20-question survey.

Parsippany, NJ, July 03, 2021



Macrosoft has focused on Conversational Analytics as this is the broadest category, defined as creating digital data from human conversation, be it written or spoken, by using Natural Language Processing (NLP) which thereby enables computers to understand what is being said and applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) to extract and organize the information. Within Conversational Analytics will find both “Speech Analytics” which is “what was said” and Voice Analytics” which is focused on “how it was said.”



Select findings:

- As expected, the vast majority (97%) of respondents indicate their Call Centers do record conversations.

- Given the fact that almost 80% of respondents indicate their agents follow scripts, that brings forward the need for Conversational Analytics to monitor and assess agent’s compliance.

- 19% indicate their agents follow full scripts.

- This increases to 79% when we add responses where agents follow some scripted elements.

- 18% of respondents indicate their agents have limited talking points but not a script.

- And 2% engage in completely freeform non-scripted conversations.



- Utilizing a Conversational Analytics platform allows call coverage to scale to 100% of calls, and perhaps as importantly, the scoring process used in the platform will be applied consistently across all customer calls, eliminating reviewer bias concerns.

- 41% of respondents indicate their company’s Call Center has a formal and complete scorecard used to review and track the quality of agent recorded conversations.

- 48% indicate their company has scorecard guidelines that provide much the same information but in a more informal way.

- 11% indicate their Call Centers do not have any defined process for scoring customer calls.



What is the biggest issue customers have with agents?

- Macrosoft listed 10 commonly discussed issues contact centers face with respect to their agents. The top priority issue is recruiting new agents. Another 34% consider it to be an issue of some importance. The related issue of “agent attrition” is also highly rated.

- A surprising high response was garnered by the issue “too many redundant tools/systems.” 18% of respondents consider it to be among the biggest issues, and another 31% consider it to be an issue of some importance.



Do you use recordings for R&D purposes?

- 60% of respondents indicate their companies use the customer conversation recordings to derive R&D findings. That is, companies are using these customer conversations to identify ways to make their product or service better, more efficient, and user friendly, to add new features and functionality to the product or service.



The complete report download, and an interactive reporting portal can be found at https://www.macrosoftinc.com/conversational-analytics-survey/



Macrosoft is available to provide an industry expert who can present these results as requested to industry user groups.



Direct Questions about this survey and request for speaking engagements to

John Kullmann

VP, Technical Solutions

Macrosoft, Inc.

James Anderson

+1-973-457-5840



https://www.macrosoftinc.com



