DornerWorks Owner and Founder David K. Dorner Announces Transition, Welcomes New President Shawn Isenhoff

After 21 years of serving as the owner, founder, and president of DornerWorks, Ltd., David K. Dorner is passing on the president role and title to DornerWorks former executive vice president, Shawn Isenhoff. Dorner will continue to serve as owner of the company while Isenhoff will keep the company on its mission of helping customers focus on their core expertise through the same technology innovative solutions for which DornerWorks was founded.

Grand Rapids, MI, July 03, 2021 --(



Dorner started the company in 2000 as an engineering consultancy business. The first full-time employees were hired in 2002 and Jeff Dorner joined the company in 2004 as Vice President of Finance. Since then, the company has grown in size, capability, and maturity.



“As an entrepreneur, I learned early on that the company realizes maturity growth only when I let go, giving others the reins to achieve wonderful things beyond my own capabilities,” Dorner says.



DornerWorks now employs a staff of 100 with deep expertise in embedded software and electronic hardware, FPGA algorithm acceleration, secure and virtualized embedded platforms, IoT, mobile apps, and medical device development.



“I am proud of the maturity the company has reached over the past 21 years,” Dorner says. “We have grown in our engineering capabilities, our business engagement models, and our internal management of the company too. It is inspiring to see our handywork, enabling customers’ success with technology in our own backyards, aboard space vehicles, and everywhere else in between! It is truly incredible.”



Dorner will continue to serve as owner of the company while Isenhoff will keep the company on its mission of helping customers focus on their core expertise through the same technology innovative solutions for which DornerWorks was founded.



"From day 1 at DornerWorks it has been exciting to work with such a talented group and with such a diverse set of customers and products,” Isenhoff says. “Through all that, innovation and relationships have continued to make each day exciting. I am proud to have the opportunity to both lead and continue enabling such a capable and committed group of employees as we continue to explore and execute vision with our customers. Next up for DornerWorks doesn’t change much from the perspective that our customer is always the most important. We desire to meet both the present needs of our customers as well as anticipate the future needs, how we do that will always have an element of creativity and innovation and I couldn’t ask for a better team to do that with."



Dorner says of Isenhoff, “Shawn started with me as one of our very first project managers in the early days almost 14 years ago. He steadily rose within management, earning trust and respect, and understands DornerWorks from inside and out. He understands the value we bring to our customers, and more importantly the value they bring to us! He will ensure that our customer service remains paramount.” Grand Rapids, MI, July 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- After 21 years of serving as the owner, founder, and president of DornerWorks, Ltd., David K. Dorner is passing on the president role and title to DornerWorks former executive vice president, Shawn Isenhoff.Dorner started the company in 2000 as an engineering consultancy business. The first full-time employees were hired in 2002 and Jeff Dorner joined the company in 2004 as Vice President of Finance. Since then, the company has grown in size, capability, and maturity.“As an entrepreneur, I learned early on that the company realizes maturity growth only when I let go, giving others the reins to achieve wonderful things beyond my own capabilities,” Dorner says.DornerWorks now employs a staff of 100 with deep expertise in embedded software and electronic hardware, FPGA algorithm acceleration, secure and virtualized embedded platforms, IoT, mobile apps, and medical device development.“I am proud of the maturity the company has reached over the past 21 years,” Dorner says. “We have grown in our engineering capabilities, our business engagement models, and our internal management of the company too. It is inspiring to see our handywork, enabling customers’ success with technology in our own backyards, aboard space vehicles, and everywhere else in between! It is truly incredible.”Dorner will continue to serve as owner of the company while Isenhoff will keep the company on its mission of helping customers focus on their core expertise through the same technology innovative solutions for which DornerWorks was founded."From day 1 at DornerWorks it has been exciting to work with such a talented group and with such a diverse set of customers and products,” Isenhoff says. “Through all that, innovation and relationships have continued to make each day exciting. I am proud to have the opportunity to both lead and continue enabling such a capable and committed group of employees as we continue to explore and execute vision with our customers. Next up for DornerWorks doesn’t change much from the perspective that our customer is always the most important. We desire to meet both the present needs of our customers as well as anticipate the future needs, how we do that will always have an element of creativity and innovation and I couldn’t ask for a better team to do that with."Dorner says of Isenhoff, “Shawn started with me as one of our very first project managers in the early days almost 14 years ago. He steadily rose within management, earning trust and respect, and understands DornerWorks from inside and out. He understands the value we bring to our customers, and more importantly the value they bring to us! He will ensure that our customer service remains paramount.”