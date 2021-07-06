Opteon is uniting Apex and The William Fall Group to push forward innovation and technology within the U.S. appraisal industry

Press Releases Apex Appraisal Service Press Release Share Blog

Opteon is pleased to announce the acquisition of The William Fall Group and its related brands, Valuation Partners and Summit Valuation Solutions.





Moving forward, appraisal management operations for Valuation Partners and Summit Valuation Solutions will function as a division of Apex. A separate entity will be known as The William Fall Group Powered by Opteon.



The acquisition will nearly double the net revenue for Apex. It will also add 165 full and part-time employees for a total of 276 team members in the U.S.



The William Fall Group Powered by Opteon will support Apex by providing priority access to current and future staff appraisers. In addition to providing immediate access for Apex to staff appraisers across the U.S., the acquisition will strengthen Apex's presence on the East Coast and provide a brick-and-mortar location for Apex in Ohio, where WFG is headquartered. Many seasoned leaders will also be joining Apex's management team.



Access to staff appraisers was one of the key reasons for the acquisition. In Australia and New Zealand, Opteon is delivering full appraisal reports often within one hour of inspection and is investing millions of dollars to develop a similar virtual appraisal desk for the American market through Apex. Apex expects to release initial prototypes of the software in select U.S. cities later this year.



"Bringing Apex and The William Fall Group together will help us achieve our current goal-uniting top tier appraisers with out innovative technology to redefine the appraisal industry in the U.S. Our technology will be unlike anything else currently available in the States. It works best with a strong, reliable team of appraisers," said Chris Knight, CEO of Opteon.



Opteon's American prototype of their technology is on the horizon, but the acquisition is expected to benefit both Apex and WFG clients immediately. This combining of companies will expand operations across the U.S. for all involved and will bring together appraisal industry thought leaders.



"I am proud of the legacy and relationships I have established throughout my career," said William Fall, CEO of the The William Fall Group. "I'm excited to now contribute to the modernization of our industry, and more importantly, I am excited to know that my team members, clients and appraisers are in good hands." Fall will retire from his position as CEO of The William Fall Groups and take a respected seat on the Opteon U.S. Advisory Board.



Apex is similarly pleased with the acquisition.



"The William Fall Group is a well-established and trusted industry leader," said Gabriel Hern, President of Apex. "We are excited for them to join our team."



Both Apex and Valuation Partners customers should continue to expect industry-leading service, communication and integrity.



Additionally, the implementation of technology and innovative software solutions will help modernize the appraisal process, speed up turn times, improve the overall customer experience, inspire a wave of new appraisers and reinvigorate the industry as a whole.



About Apex



Apex Appraisal Service is a leading real estate appraisal management company providing valuation and consulting services to all 50 U.S. states. Founded in 2009, the company is owned and operated by appraisers and industry experts with a proven track record of ensuring regulatory compliance at the highest level. Apex delivers advanced technology solutions with the personal touch of live customer support and hands-on appraisal reviews from a qualified expert.



www.apexone.com



About Opteon



Opteon is an international provider of valuation, advisory, and property services through innovative software solutions. With the company's recent expansion in America, Opteon has invested heavily in the customization of its divers range of technology-driven solutions proven to reduce time, increase quality and minimize human error without eliminating human expertise. Opteon was founded in 2005 and is recognized as the largest independent valuation professional services firm in Australia and New Zealand.



www.opteonsolutions.com



