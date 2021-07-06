Parvus Therapeutics Announces CEO, Senior Executive, and Board of Directors Appointments



Parvus Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of medicines using the proprietary platform-based, disease-specific immunoregulator, Navacims™, to treat autoimmune diseases without impairing normal immunity, today announced the appointment of Peter Strumph as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, Matthew J. Hogan as a member of the Board of Directors, Brendan Classon as Executive Vice President, Research and Development, and Louis Demers as Vice President of Technical Operations.



“Parvus’ Navacim technology has the promise to deliver treatments for many autoimmune diseases, with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) as the first indication. The Board of Directors is confident this leadership team has the skills and experience to execute the Parvus strategy to bring our first Navacim into the clinic and soon, other Navacims™ for additional indications,” said Hugh Young Rienhoff, Jr. MD, Chairman of the Board.



“Recent progress has been made in developing our Navacim platform, specifically improvements to meet manufacturability requirements and the generation of the production cell line to support our lead PBC clinical program,” stated Peter Strumph, CEO. “I am thrilled to assume this leadership role at Parvus, to be given the opportunity to build the company, and to develop a series of Navacim based products to address the unmet need of patients afflicted with autoimmune disease.”



Peter Strumph has more than two decades of experience in executive leadership and technical roles supporting successful development and commercialization of 7 FDA approved novel therapies. Peter’s prior experience includes CEO at Amygdala Neurosciences, CEO at Codexis, SVP of Operations at Portola Pharmaceuticals, SVP of Operations at CV Therapeutics, and manager of Operations & Planning at Biogen. Peter served as a Lieutenant in the US Navy, earned a BAS in Systems Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and earned an MBA from the Wharton School.



Brendan Classon has more than two decades of biopharmaceutical industry experience in discovery, research, and preclinical development of small molecule and biologic therapeutics for autoimmune disease. Brendan has held positions of increasing responsibility in research leadership at Genocea Biosciences, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Brendan earned a BS with Honors from Monash University and a PhD in Immunology from The University of Melbourne.



Louis Demers has more than two decades of experience in the biopharma industry with large and small companies like J&J, Genentech/Roche, XOMA, and, most recently, Rezolute. Louis has managed CMC programs across a wide array of technologies with a focus on large molecules and Antibody-Drug Conjugates. He is experienced in setting up and managing virtual global supply chains to advance pre-clinical, clinical commercial manufacturing. Louis earned a BE in Chemical Engineering from McGill University in Montreal and an MBA from the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business.



Matt Hogan has extensive experience in the field of healthcare corporate finance. Matt served as the CFO of DURECT Corporation from 2006 to 2018 and serves as a corporate finance advisor to DURECT and other biopharmaceutical companies. Prior to joining DURECT, Matt was the CFO of Ciphergen Biosystems, Avocet Medical, and Microcide Pharmaceuticals. Matt has also held positions as an investment banker with Merrill Lynch for ten years and a commercial banker with Manufacturers Hanover Trust. Matt earned a BA in Economics, cum laude, from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the Amos Tuck School of Business Administration.



About Navacims™



Navacims are a novel first-in-class nanomedicine designed to treat autoimmune disease by selectively modulating disease-specific cellular responses without impairing normal immunity. Navacims specifically target and act only on disease causing effector T cells, delivering a signal that programs effector T cells to differentiate into regulatory T (Treg) cells specific for self-antigens relevant to the patient’s disease. These disease- or tissue-specific Treg cells induce immunological tolerance to block undesired immune responses to self-antigens, while maintaining normal immune surveillance and activity.



About Parvus Therapeutics Inc.

Parvus Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing Navacims™, a platform technology based on foundational research published in 2016 (Nature 530:434), to treat autoimmune diseases. Parvus’ mission is to shift the treatment paradigm toward Navacim-directed immune regulation, avoiding non-specific immune suppression associated with current therapies. Parvus’ innovative approach has the potential to benefit millions of patients suffering from debilitating autoimmune diseases and other chronic inflammatory conditions. Parvus is advancing a pipeline of proprietary drug candidates for multiple autoimmune indications through preclinical development and into the clinical. Parvus’ leadership team is experienced in successful drug discovery, development, manufacturing, regulatory approval, and commercialization. South San Francisco, CA, July 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Parvus Therapeutics Announces CEO, Senior Executive, and Board of Directors Appointments- Peter M. Contact Information Parvus Therapeutics U.S, Inc.

Peter M. Strumph

415-805-8251



parvustx.com



