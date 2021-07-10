New Clear by Bell™ Omega 3 Fish Oil - Cholesterol Free, No Fishy Taste and No Fishy Repeats

Bell Lifestyle Products introduces a new and unique product: clear by Bell™ Omega 3 fish oil. Helps support cardiovascular health, cognitive health and brain function. Helps to reduce serum triglycerides/triacylglycerols. Source of omega-3 fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic EPA DHA for the maintenance of good health. Cholesterol Free. Free of a fishy taste and fishy repeats.