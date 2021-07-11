22 Year Old Sam Gordon IV Launches Creditflyers.com to Help Build Credit Scores to Get Consumers Approved for Their First Homes

A New Startup Creditflyers.com is paving a way for students to retirees to build their credit fast and effectively. Sam Gordon President of Creditflyers.com says, "Credit is the tool to building financial freedom and wealth almost every big purchase is made with money and credit." Creditflyers.com has been offering access to lenders and gives their clients the best credit scores possible to get approval for first-time home buyers.