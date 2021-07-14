TVSFlashbackNetwork.Com Adds Several Color Classic Shows to WatchYour.TV Platform Powered by Tulix
Designing Women, Karen, Just Shoot Me, and All's Fair Join the Summer Schedule on the TVS 24/7 ad supported streaming post cable network.
California City, CA, July 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TVS Flashback Network, the 24/7 streaming ad supported post cable network from the TVS Television Network, has added several color TV classics to the schedule. Karen, starring Karen Valentine and All's Fair, starring Richard Crenna and Bernadette Peters join Just Shoot Me and Designing Women on the schedule.
TVS Flashback Network is one of 40 TVSMicroChannels.Com on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from Amazon, ROKU, Apple, Google, and Web TV, these shows are available on all IPTV and Mobile devices, as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.
In addition to TVS Flashback Network, TVS Nostalgia TV Network showcases black and white TV classics while TVS Vintage Network showcases seminal TV shows from the first decade of commercial TV in the USA, 1948-1957. Other classic TV based channels on the service include TVS Pinball Network, TVS Hi Tops Network, TVS Quiz Show Network, TVS Buckboard Network, TVS Light Network, TVS Classic Sports Network, and TVS Hollywood History Network.
Other TVS channel bundles on the service include TVS Movie Networks, TVS Home Shopping Networks, TVS Lifestyle Networks, and TVS Kids & Family Networks.
All TVS channels are ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles TVS sponsorship opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.
