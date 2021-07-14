Glitzkoin DiaEx Platform Stays with GTN, Sidelines Bitcoin
The Glitzkoin DiaEx diamond trading platform, designates the GTN token as the mode of payment. Glitzkoin has decided to keep Bitcoin away from the platform that, addresses the needs of the $90 billion diamond industry.
Los Angeles, CA, July 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Aimed at improving efficiency in the $90 billion diamond industry, the Glitzkoin DiaEx diamond trading platform, designates the GTN token as the mode of payment. Bitcoin investors expected to see their favorite crypto on DiaEx but, Glitzkoin chose to retain GTN as the sole mode of payment.
While the disappointment of BTC holders could be understood, Glitzkoin remained committed to GTN investors and the diamond industry. Diamond dealers helping to test the DiaEx platform, in the first and second (ongoing at the time of writing this release) pilot runs, were comfortable transacting the GTN token.
Being one of the very few projects, to build in usage cases for its cryptocurrency, Glitzkoin realizes the immense potential of such trading platforms. The tech team is currently exploring the possibility of, developing platforms similar to DiaEx, across a range of industries. These multiple platforms would have one thing in common, they would all incorporate the GTN token as a payment option.
The scheduled launch for the DiaEx trading platform is set for 2022. Meticulous testing is required as, transactions would have a high dollar value and usage is planned across the globe.
A few words from Glitzkoin Russian diamond expert Olga Rosina, “… the DiaEx platform was conceptualized, by blockchain and diamond experts. GTN investors realize the potential of DiaEx, as a source of GTN demand. The patience of investors and diamond dealers is highly appreciated.”
While the disappointment of BTC holders could be understood, Glitzkoin remained committed to GTN investors and the diamond industry. Diamond dealers helping to test the DiaEx platform, in the first and second (ongoing at the time of writing this release) pilot runs, were comfortable transacting the GTN token.
Being one of the very few projects, to build in usage cases for its cryptocurrency, Glitzkoin realizes the immense potential of such trading platforms. The tech team is currently exploring the possibility of, developing platforms similar to DiaEx, across a range of industries. These multiple platforms would have one thing in common, they would all incorporate the GTN token as a payment option.
The scheduled launch for the DiaEx trading platform is set for 2022. Meticulous testing is required as, transactions would have a high dollar value and usage is planned across the globe.
A few words from Glitzkoin Russian diamond expert Olga Rosina, “… the DiaEx platform was conceptualized, by blockchain and diamond experts. GTN investors realize the potential of DiaEx, as a source of GTN demand. The patience of investors and diamond dealers is highly appreciated.”
Contact
GlitzkoinContact
Navneet Goenka
6011 11065 759
https://www.glitzkoin.com
Navneet Goenka
6011 11065 759
https://www.glitzkoin.com
Categories