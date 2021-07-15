Kristina N. Hernandez Eddy Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Mount Laurel, NJ, July 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Kristina N. Hernandez Eddy of Mount Laurel, New Jersey has been honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 17 years in the fields of marketing and consulting. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.
About Kristina N. Hernandez Eddy
Kristina N. Hernandez Eddy is the owner of KR1STNA Media, a consulting firm offering strategy in marketing, media, and sales strategies. KR1STNA Media brings expertise in business, marketing, media, advertising, events, entertainment, travel, process & procedures, engagement, branding,
sponsorships, quality, automation, technology, accounting and more. As a US based business consultancy serving local and global clients, they offer powerful insight and professional services such as project management for various departments including marketing and sales, research & development, media and public relations, and other key business subjects. Ms. Hernandez Eddy is responsible for consulting, business administration, organic growth methods on social media, project management, creativity, printing, advertising, marketing, sales, automation, networking, processes, procedures, and business development. Kristina also serves as the quality assurance lead at Harte Hanks where she is responsible for email quality assurance for several major companies, project management, and team management.
A serial entrepreneur and dedicated professional, Kristina Hernandez is constantly building strategic relationships and piecing together business opportunities to find creative solutions that meet the needs of clients. Kristina is a reputable project leader. She brings her clients and partners together in projects, developing synergy in areas like events and travel, consumer engagement, business development, marketing and sales, technology, multimedia, among other key business areas. Using industry knowledge and her experience in entertainment, events and travel, she is able to piece together unique opportunities for her clients. Kristina is known for seeing gaps within systems and processes, confidently attacking issues at the root of the problem. Her passion for networking and resourceful skills in prospecting, knowledge of proven strategies, personable attitude, and professional abilities assist her in efforts to maximize results for clients and partners. Throughout her career, Kristina Hernandez has excelled in leadership roles. She offers a robust understanding of multiple platforms. Her dedication and motivation have led her to success as a business owner (KR1STNA Media) and a leader in Quality Assurance (Harte Hanks), and her commitments to her clients and teams go unparalleled.
Born December 8, 1987, Kristina attended ICPR Junior College-Arecibo, Puerto Rico for International Business and Marketing Management. She obtained an A.S. in Business Administration and Management and Operations from Rowan College at Burlington County, New Jersey. She is self-taught in digital marketing and media. Previously, she served as a sales marketing manager for Station Avenue Products and the director of sales and marketing at A Fork in the Road.
Kristina has volunteered as a teacher’s assistant at A Child’s Place School, a therapist’s assistant at Githens Center that provides quality educational and therapeutic programs for people with disabilities, and as a marketing consultant for Sheltered Yoga. In her spare time, Kristina enjoys travel and networking.
For further information, please contact: https://www.kr1stna.com/.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Kristina N. Hernandez Eddy
Kristina N. Hernandez Eddy is the owner of KR1STNA Media, a consulting firm offering strategy in marketing, media, and sales strategies. KR1STNA Media brings expertise in business, marketing, media, advertising, events, entertainment, travel, process & procedures, engagement, branding,
sponsorships, quality, automation, technology, accounting and more. As a US based business consultancy serving local and global clients, they offer powerful insight and professional services such as project management for various departments including marketing and sales, research & development, media and public relations, and other key business subjects. Ms. Hernandez Eddy is responsible for consulting, business administration, organic growth methods on social media, project management, creativity, printing, advertising, marketing, sales, automation, networking, processes, procedures, and business development. Kristina also serves as the quality assurance lead at Harte Hanks where she is responsible for email quality assurance for several major companies, project management, and team management.
A serial entrepreneur and dedicated professional, Kristina Hernandez is constantly building strategic relationships and piecing together business opportunities to find creative solutions that meet the needs of clients. Kristina is a reputable project leader. She brings her clients and partners together in projects, developing synergy in areas like events and travel, consumer engagement, business development, marketing and sales, technology, multimedia, among other key business areas. Using industry knowledge and her experience in entertainment, events and travel, she is able to piece together unique opportunities for her clients. Kristina is known for seeing gaps within systems and processes, confidently attacking issues at the root of the problem. Her passion for networking and resourceful skills in prospecting, knowledge of proven strategies, personable attitude, and professional abilities assist her in efforts to maximize results for clients and partners. Throughout her career, Kristina Hernandez has excelled in leadership roles. She offers a robust understanding of multiple platforms. Her dedication and motivation have led her to success as a business owner (KR1STNA Media) and a leader in Quality Assurance (Harte Hanks), and her commitments to her clients and teams go unparalleled.
Born December 8, 1987, Kristina attended ICPR Junior College-Arecibo, Puerto Rico for International Business and Marketing Management. She obtained an A.S. in Business Administration and Management and Operations from Rowan College at Burlington County, New Jersey. She is self-taught in digital marketing and media. Previously, she served as a sales marketing manager for Station Avenue Products and the director of sales and marketing at A Fork in the Road.
Kristina has volunteered as a teacher’s assistant at A Child’s Place School, a therapist’s assistant at Githens Center that provides quality educational and therapeutic programs for people with disabilities, and as a marketing consultant for Sheltered Yoga. In her spare time, Kristina enjoys travel and networking.
For further information, please contact: https://www.kr1stna.com/.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)Contact
S. K. Koop
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
S. K. Koop
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Categories