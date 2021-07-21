Shari Ann Madho, Esq. Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognzied
Meriden, CT, July 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Shari Ann Madho, Esq. of Meriden, Connecticut has been honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of law. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.
About Shari Ann Madho, Esq.
Shari Ann Madho is an attorney admitted to practice in the State of Connecticut and the District of Columbia. With almost a decade of experience, she practices primarily in the area of property law. She is the co-owner and managing attorney of Legal Advocates, LLC, a boutique law firm which she founded in 2016 in Meriden, Connecticut. Her firm now conducts thousands of residential real estate closings annually across the state of Connecticut. They are available via phone or e-mail to answer legal questions at any time of the day. Their team endeavors to put clients in a better financial position by focusing on helping clients obtain, sell, or refinance their homes. Legal Advocates, LLC can also help their clients plan for the unpredictable future with the creation of a will, trust, power of attorney, or health care directive.
Attorney Madho also has experience in insurance law, family law, trust and estates, business organization, and contracts. She is also a title insurance agent with a renowned title company, Connecticut Attorneys Title Insurance Company (CATIC).
Shari graduated cum laude with a B.A. in Justice Studies from John Jay College of Criminal Justice in 2007 and received her Juris Doctorate from Quinnipiac University School of Law in 2010. Shari got started in the legal field because she observed inequality and lack of understanding of the legal process in her community at a young age. By going into law, she gained insight as to why people did not rely on the law to protect their rights. Her expertise includes real property law, closing documents, and estate planning.
Shari Madho volunteers along with two other women to run the Empower Women's Networking Group monthly, to help women learn and grow their businesses. Although dedicated to serving her clients around the clock, Shari spends any free time that she has with her family, traveling, and working with her husband to enhance their 1850 Victorian home.
For further information about her law firm and services, contact admin@legaladvo.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
